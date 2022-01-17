Boris Johnson’s risky self-preservation strategy





Militarize the border with France and abolish BBC licensing fees may seem like an extreme way to win back distant backbenchers, but the prime minister is in dire straits.The heaviest burden therefore falls on Sue Gray, the Cabinet Office’s second permanent secretary – who has been given the unenviable task of providing an objective assessment of whether the lockdown or other rules were broken during Downing Street been partying for the last 18 months and who can be to blame.His task has been made even more difficult in the past three days, following widespread reports from allies of the Prime Minister that the culprits are officials and special advisers, and that he is in fact a victim innocent.The Prime Minister’s plan, according to those close to him, is to burn the land of the allegedly guilty officials – to eliminate them – so he can live safely at Number 10.This is breaking morale in Whitehall, as a number of senior officials have told me. “It’s like total crap,” said one. “It would be seen as completely unfair if we took all the blame and the prime minister was spared.”Another said the formal civil service, whose main function is to ensure the continuity of effective government, regardless of power, would be badly damaged. Good people would leave. Recruitment would be more difficult.So the question is how does Gray serve the government and the prime minister in his report, without betraying the institution that has been his professional life since leaving school.“Sue is acutely aware of both the importance of what she is doing and not showing fear or favor to anyone, including the Prime Minister,” said one of her colleagues.In that sense, briefings from those close to the Prime Minister that he has done nothing wrong but trust officials’ misguided advice – and that everyone is to blame – are very risky for him.By foreshadowing what many would consider a washout – or as I wrote recently, a “gray washout” – the Prime Minister’s team may have achieved the exact opposite of what they intended.“Sue Gray will be defined for the rest of her life by this report,” said a former minister. “She will be aware of it. And in my opinion, she will not like the idea of ​​being remembered as the civil servant who sacrificed her colleagues to save Boris.” Listen to our Calling Peston podcast:

