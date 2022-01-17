Opposition unable to dismiss the Prime Minister by a motion of censure: the Minister of the Interior





| Sh Rashid predicts 26 MPs from opposition parties will jump

Session NA in case of vote of confidence | Says Imran Khan is not

a scary dream but a sweet dream for Shehbaz Sharif

RAWALPINDI – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday ruled out the possibility of any internal changes in the National Assembly and claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete the constitutional term.

During his visit to inspect the Mother and Child Hospital (M&CH), the Minister said that failure was the fate of PML-N policies and predicted that the four Sharif were in retreat from national politics.

Sheikh Rashid said the long opposition marches did not threaten Pakistan’s Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government, adding that the government would present a people-friendly budget in the next fiscal year.

Commenting on remarks by National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, Rashid said Imran Khan was not a scary dream but a sweet dream for him. The minister said he had never seen a politician like Nawaz Sharif leave the country for personal interests. “If the opposition table a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, they would face the same fate they faced when the finance bill was passed,” Rashid said and mentioned that the 12 members of the opposition were absent from the National Assembly. during the last session. That figure would be 26 if they passed a motion of no confidence, he predicted.

Expressing his displeasure with the slow pace of work at M&CH, he said some mafias were not in favor of the project. However, he himself will go to the Ministry of Health and ask the departments concerned to complete the project on time.

The minister said that this year, on March 23, China’s J-10C will participate in the flying pass and more people will attend the Pakistan Day parade than the long marches of the opposition party.

Responding to a question, he denounced the impression of any deal with Nawaz Sharif and said there was no division in the Treasury benches over the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

