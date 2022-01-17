



A listener called my show yesterday and asked me: Is Donald Trump the Antichrist?

I moved on to draw a conclusion, but then the lines brightened with a steady stream of people over the next few hours offering their evidence that Trump was, in fact, the Evil One who had come to ravage the Earth. This first caller clearly hit a nerve.

It’s a fascinating question, however, whether asked literally or metaphorically.

Asking the question literally requires a belief in the real reality of a figure of Christ the Son of God and an opponent of the Antichrist of nearly equal but opposite power. That sort of thing fills the Bible, and I’ll get to that in a moment.

But first consider the question from the secular point of view, which holds that these two terms represent, at their core, metaphors for the embodiment of good and evil.

In this context, then, a more specific question is: Is Donald Trump an Antichrist?

In The Sermon on the Mount, Jesus spoke in the plural when he foretold false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but who are ravening wolves inwardly.

After warning that swindlers and swindlers (in secular terms) would try to exploit his followers, he said you will know them by their fruits.

The fruits of the trumps are quite obvious:

+ More than twenty women have accused him of rape and sexual assault.

+ Hundreds of contractors, customers and employees have accused him of stealing them or refusing to pay them (or both), as have members of his own family

+ Throughout his presidency, he lied more than 30,000 times

+ He pitted Americans against each other by race, religion and region in an effort to tear our country apart and thereby weaken opposition to his authoritarian rule

+ He openly encouraged violence against unarmed people at several rallies and encouraged state violence during a speech to police chiefs

+ He tried to overthrow and end our democracy

+ He embraced murderers, kleptocrats and strongmen while ridiculing Western democracies and their elected leaders

+ He tried to damage or dismantle the political and military systems designed to maintain peace in the world, including the UN, NATO and Iran JCPOA

+ He reaches out to the followers of Jesus and then directs them towards bigotry, violence and hatred

+ As an object of admiration and a model, he replaced Jesus in many white evangelical congregations

+ He enjoyed snatching children from their parents and putting them in cages

+ He tried to end Americans’ access to lifesaving medical care by killing Obamacare and privatizing Medicare

+ He watched on television, like a delighted child, his supporters kill a policeman, send 140 others to hospital and attempt to assassinate the Vice President and Speaker of the House

+ He lied about Covid (after revealing the truth to Bob Woodward in February 2020), causing more illness and death in America than in any other country in the world

The main reason many Christians panic about an antichrist is that following him will get you banished from heaven or even thrown into hell.

But what did Jesus, the white evangelical trump guy, claim as their savior said it was necessary to enter heaven?

In 1998, I had a private audience with Pope John Paul II at his invitation; someone close to him had read one of my books. Louise and I attended an open-air concert with him and about 30 personalities, including the head of the German Bundestag, for over an hour, surrounded by the splendor of Castel Gandolfo, the popes’ summer palace on the edge of an extinct volcano overlooking Lake Albano.

When we spoke privately after the concert, His Holiness’s hard-hitting comments reminded me of Jesus’ words in Matthew 25. It’s an amazing 2,000-year-old story that tells us everything we need to know about the Christian politics today:

The disciples of Jesus had gathered around him in a private and intimate setting.

Finally, they thought, they could ask him, bluntly, the question that haunted them, especially now that the Roman authorities were beginning to talk about punishing them or even executing them: how they could be sure to hang out with him in life. after death?

Jesus told them that at the end of days he would sit on his throne dividing the sheep from the goats as a shepherd divides.

The nations of sheep would go with him to heaven, the goats to hell.

For I was hungry and you gave me to eat, he said to his disciples that he would say to the sheep. I was thirsty, and you gave me drink: I was a stranger, and you welcomed me: naked, and you clothed me; I was ill, and you visited me; I was in prison, and you came to me.

At this point, his disciples who had never seen Jesus hungry, thirsty, homeless, sick or naked panicked. Wow! they shouted. We are screwed up!

When did we see you hungry and feed you? they asked, panicked. Or thirsty, and did he give you something to drink? When did we see you as a stranger, and take you in? Or naked, and does he dress you? Or when did we see you sick or in prison, and come to you?

Truly I say to you, answered Jesus reassuring them, inasmuch as you have done it to one of these least of my brothers, you have done it to me.

This is the only place in the Bible where Jesus explicitly tells his disciples what actions they must perform, in full, to enter heaven.

Feed the hungry, heal the refugees, house and clothe the homeless, heal the sick, have compassion for those in prison.

That’s it.

And it’s a list that is literally the opposite of everything Donald Trump stands for, stands for, and has done in his career.

While biblical scholars are divided over the identity of the actual Beast John referred to in his Revelation, many consider it a politically necessary cover-up of the identity of Roman Emperor Nero.

He was clearly a political figure, who represented the antithesis of the values ​​and works that Jesus set forth in the Sermon on the Mount and in Matthew 25.

A leader whose actions unleashed a pale horse: and his name that sat upon him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the quarter of the earth, to kill with the sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.

Call after call yesterday offered their own evidence that Trump was the Beast or the Antichrist:

+ MAGA means magic or wizard in Latin and several other languages

+ His grandfather’s name when he emigrated to America to open a brothel in the Pacific Northwest was Drumpf, which he changed to Trump. John in German is Johann. Hence, his real name is Donald Johann Drumpf, with each name having six letters. (Oddly, the same goes for Ronald Wilson Reagan.)

+ He has armed the Saudis for their all-out bombing war on Yemen, which has five million people facing starvation as the Saudi military blocks food inflows.

+ His family owns 666 Fifth Avenue.

+ He deceived millions of evangelical followers of Jesus, just like the Beast was supposed to.

+ He put his own red hat MAGA mark on their foreheads.

+ He hangs out with whores and criminals.

It was an interesting exercise and conversation, and I was surprised by how many people religiously freak out about Trump.

But to me, all the proof I need that Trump, if not the biblical Antichrist, is at least political is what he says and does.

His fruits tell us everything we need to know about who he really is.

