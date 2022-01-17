India fights another wave of Covid with full vigilance while maintaining economic growth: PM Modi at WEF





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday India was battling the third wave of Covid-19 with full vigilance while maintaining economic growth. Delivering a special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos agenda via video conference, Prime Minister Modi said the world has seen how India, following the vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’, is saving millions of lives by providing essential medicines and vaccines to many countries. during the pandemic.

He said that a strong democracy like India has given the world a beautiful gift – a bouquet of hope. “In this bouquet, we Indians have an unshakeable faith in democracy.” Stating that India is focusing on reforms in the right way, Modi said now is the best time to invest in India. Elaborating on India’s business decisions, he said, “India used to be known for its raj license; Today we promote the ease of doing business, reducing government involvement in business. He said his government was on the right track to make India self-reliant, with its aim not only to facilitate processes but also to encourage investment and production. “Global experts have praised India’s decisions and we will live up to the world’s expectations of us,” he added. “India’s growth period of the next 25 years will be green and clean, but also sustainable and reliable. India’s policies and decision-making are based not only on current needs but also on the goals for the next 25 years,” Prime Minister Modi said. Besides Modi, the virtual event was also addressed by a number of heads of state, including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others. –With PTI entries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-address-world-world-economic-forum-davos-7728378/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos