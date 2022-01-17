Trump sows race animosity with COVID lie





WASHINGTON (AP) Donald Trump falsely said at a weekend rally that public health authorities were denying white people the COVID-19 vaccine because of their race.

The former president sowed racial resentment in remarks that distorted facts about public health policy and exaggerated the effects of race-conscious antiviral treatment guidelines in New York.

From his speech Saturday night in Florence, Arizona:

TRUMP: The left is now rationing life-saving therapeutics based on race, discriminating and denigrating … white people to determine who lives and who dies. If you’re white, you don’t get the vaccine or if you’re white, you don’t get treatment. … In New York State, if you’re white, you have to go to the back of the line to get medical attention.

THE FACTS: No, white people are not excluded from vaccines, of which there is an abundant supply. And there is no evidence that they are sent to the bottom of the line for COVID-19 care as part of public health policy.

Trump has twisted a New York policy that allows race to be a consideration when distributing oral antiviral treatments, which are in limited supply. The policy tries to direct these treatments to those most at risk of serious illness from the coronavirus.

He says non-white race or Hispanic ethnicity should be considered a risk factor because longstanding social and health inequalities make people of color more likely to become seriously ill or die from the virus.

Trump extrapolated from this to falsely claim that white people are being forced to the back of the line for health care and are excluded from both vaccines and therapies.

Michael Lanza, a spokesman for the New York City Health Department, told the New York Post that race is not used to refuse treatment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found late last year that black, Hispanic and Indigenous people were about twice as likely to die from COVID-19 as non-Hispanic white people and were notably more likely to be hospitalized.

Earlier Associated Press analysis of the early waves of the pandemic found that COVID-19 took a disproportionate toll on blacks and Hispanics.

CDC research in October reported that people from certain minority ethnic and racial groups were dying of COVID-19 at younger ages, and a report from the institution on Friday said minorities were less likely to receive antiviral treatment. ambulatory than whites.

Klepper reported from Providence, Rhode Island. Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in Washington contributed to this report.

EDITOR’S NOTE A look at the veracity of claims made by politicians.

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apnews.com/APFactCheck

