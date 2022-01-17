Politics
Penny Mordaunt emerges as Dark Horse Tory leadership candidate to succeed Boris Johnson
4 minute read
Penny Mordaunt is emerging as a popular candidate among Tory MPs to replace Boris Johnson as the Prime Minister faces a key week in his fight to stay in Downing Street.
Trade Minister Mordaunt, who has held a number of Cabinet posts including Secretary of State for Defence, is highly regarded by so-called Red Wall MPs elected in the 2019 general election, many of whom fear losing their recently acquired seats during the current campaign. Downing Street party scandal.
A Mordaunt ally told PoliticsHome: “She is focused on her work and drawing attention to matters of grave concern, particularly the range of challenges facing NATO.”
Johnson is refusing to step down over party controversy, which has seen the Tories slump in the polls, and there are not yet enough Tory MPs mounting a campaign to trigger a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister. An investigation into the numerous party allegations by senior civil servant Sue Gray is expected to report findings of alleged wrongdoing this month.
However, with his leadership in a very precarious state and with the Tories facing the prospect of significant losses in the May local election, the conversation among Tory MPs has turned to who should replace Johnson if he is ousted or decides to to leave, before the next general elections, which must take place by 2024.
Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, are widely seen as the first to win the next Tory leadership race.
However, several Tory MPs elected in the last election have voiced their support for Mordaunt as the dark horse candidate to be the party’s next leader, PoliticsHome understands, arguing that she is a sure pair of hands who could bring the different wings together. party. .
“Boris inherently divides one side of the party, as does May,” a Conservative party source said. “They believe she’s someone who can be a more unifying figure like David Cameron was.”
A Tory MP and ex-minister has said that while Mordaunt’s vocal support for Brexit meant she could appeal to the party’s staunchly pro-Leave wing, she could also attract support from so-called Group One moderates Nation and Tory Reform. huddle.
Mordaunt was also the third most popular choice among Conservative Party members when asked last month who should succeed Johnson, according to a regular survey by CuratorHome. Truss was the most popular pick, while Sunak was second.
Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Upgrading, Housing and Communities, is also expected to re-nominate his name in the upcoming leadership race.
Gove has worked closely with the influential North Research Group of Conservative MPs (NRG) on the government’s leveling policy and is expected to host them on the eve of the publication of the leveling white paper, which is currently expected more later this month.
Jeremy Hunt, the former health secretary who came second to Johnson in the party’s last leadership race, is believed to be considering another leadership bid, as is Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Select Affairs Committee foreign, according to The Sunday Times.
Despite the crisis facing the Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers continue to publicly defend Johnson and reject talks of a leadership change.
Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, insisted on Monday morning that the prime minister’s job was “safe” despite public backlash and six Tory MPs calling on him to step down.
Tim Loughton, the MP for East Worthing, last night became the latest to call for Johnson’s resignation, saying in a statement his position had become ‘untenable’.
“His resignation is the only way to end this whole unfortunate episode and I am working with colleagues to impress that view on Number 10,” the former minister said.
Brandon Lewis, the secretary of state for Northern Ireland, said last week not only that Johnson should remain prime minister, but that he would go on and win the next general election.
The government is said to be planning to announce a wave of policies this week aimed at appeasing angry Tory MPs in a bid to protect Johnson’s leadership dubbed ‘Operation Red Meat’.
They should include the deployment of the army to manage the Channel crossings, according to The temperature, while the Mail on Sunday reported that Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was pleasing Tory MPs critical of the BBC by announcing a two-year freeze on license fees.
PoliticsHome Newsletters
PoliticsHome provides the most comprehensive coverage of UK politics anywhere on the web, offering high quality original reporting and analysis: Subscribe
Sources
2/ https://www.politicshome.com/news/article/penny-mordaunt-emerges-as-dark-horse-candidate-to-succeed-boris-johnson
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022