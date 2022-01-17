Penny Mordaunt emerges as Dark Horse Tory leadership candidate to succeed Boris Johnson

Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt is emerging as a popular candidate among Tory MPs to replace Boris Johnson as the Prime Minister faces a key week in his fight to stay in Downing Street.

Trade Minister Mordaunt, who has held a number of Cabinet posts including Secretary of State for Defence, is highly regarded by so-called Red Wall MPs elected in the 2019 general election, many of whom fear losing their recently acquired seats during the current campaign. Downing Street party scandal.

A Mordaunt ally told PoliticsHome: “She is focused on her work and drawing attention to matters of grave concern, particularly the range of challenges facing NATO.”

Johnson is refusing to step down over party controversy, which has seen the Tories slump in the polls, and there are not yet enough Tory MPs mounting a campaign to trigger a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister. An investigation into the numerous party allegations by senior civil servant Sue Gray is expected to report findings of alleged wrongdoing this month.

However, with his leadership in a very precarious state and with the Tories facing the prospect of significant losses in the May local election, the conversation among Tory MPs has turned to who should replace Johnson if he is ousted or decides to to leave, before the next general elections, which must take place by 2024.

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, are widely seen as the first to win the next Tory leadership race.

However, several Tory MPs elected in the last election have voiced their support for Mordaunt as the dark horse candidate to be the party’s next leader, PoliticsHome understands, arguing that she is a sure pair of hands who could bring the different wings together. party. .

“Boris inherently divides one side of the party, as does May,” a Conservative party source said. “They believe she’s someone who can be a more unifying figure like David Cameron was.”

A Tory MP and ex-minister has said that while Mordaunt’s vocal support for Brexit meant she could appeal to the party’s staunchly pro-Leave wing, she could also attract support from so-called Group One moderates Nation and Tory Reform. huddle.

Mordaunt was also the third most popular choice among Conservative Party members when asked last month who should succeed Johnson, according to a regular survey by CuratorHome. Truss was the most popular pick, while Sunak was second.

Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Upgrading, Housing and Communities, is also expected to re-nominate his name in the upcoming leadership race.

Gove has worked closely with the influential North Research Group of Conservative MPs (NRG) on the government’s leveling policy and is expected to host them on the eve of the publication of the leveling white paper, which is currently expected more later this month.

Jeremy Hunt, the former health secretary who came second to Johnson in the party’s last leadership race, is believed to be considering another leadership bid, as is Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Select Affairs Committee foreign, according to The Sunday Times.

Despite the crisis facing the Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers continue to publicly defend Johnson and reject talks of a leadership change.

Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, insisted on Monday morning that the prime minister’s job was “safe” despite public backlash and six Tory MPs calling on him to step down.

Tim Loughton, the MP for East Worthing, last night became the latest to call for Johnson’s resignation, saying in a statement his position had become ‘untenable’.

“His resignation is the only way to end this whole unfortunate episode and I am working with colleagues to impress that view on Number 10,” the former minister said.

Brandon Lewis, the secretary of state for Northern Ireland, said last week not only that Johnson should remain prime minister, but that he would go on and win the next general election.

The government is said to be planning to announce a wave of policies this week aimed at appeasing angry Tory MPs in a bid to protect Johnson’s leadership dubbed ‘Operation Red Meat’.

They should include the deployment of the army to manage the Channel crossings, according to The temperature, while the Mail on Sunday reported that Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was pleasing Tory MPs critical of the BBC by announcing a two-year freeze on license fees.

