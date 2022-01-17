Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a special speech at the WEF agenda event in Davos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has touted India as the most attractive investment destination, aided by the country’s reforms and digital transformation.

As the world focused on quantitative easing during the pandemic, India embarked on reforms, Modi said in his special address at the World Economic Forum’s virtual summit on Monday.

He highlighted the unprecedented push of Indian governments on digital and physical infrastructure. 6,00,000 villages are connected to fiber optics and an investment of $1.3 trillion is planned to improve connectivity, he said.

The country has set a target of $80 billion through asset monetization, he said.

He pointed to corporate tax reductions which contribute to the ease of doing business, making India an attractive destination for global companies. Removing retrospective taxation provisions, he said, will also contribute to India’s vision of becoming a “trusted partner” for the global supply chain, adding that sectors such as drones, l space and geospatial mapping have also been deregulated.

The export of vaccines and other medical supplies has highlighted the national vision of “one Earth, one health”, he said.

He further commended India’s IT sector which helped in creating apps like CoWin and Aarogya Setu which facilitated easy information during the pandemic and also helped in the country’s immunization program. These applications have also sparked the interest of the world, he said.

Modi also underscored the need for a collective and synchronized response to address the challenges of the global order such as the threat of disrupted supply chains and inflation.