Trump news live: Ex-president under fire for racist comments over Covid care





Trump Holds Rally in Florence, AZ

Donald Trump is under fire for another inflammatory racist remark, this time a claim that white people face discrimination in the distribution of Covid-19 treatments.

The former president shared the false claim at a rally in Arizona on Saturday, telling his supporters that the left is now rationing life-saving therapeutics based on race, discriminating and denigrating, simply bashing white people to determine who lives and who dies. . He urged the Supreme Court to intervene to put an end to this alleged discrimination.

The same rally saw Mr Trump rail against enemies from Joe Biden left to retired GOP Congressman John Katko, one of the only House Republicans to vote to impeach the 45th president after the attack of January 6 against the US Capitol.

Follow live updates below

HighlightsView latest update 1642437305What happened at the Trumps Arizona rally?

Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona over the weekend saw him repeat many of his usual lies about the alleged theft of the 2022 election, as well as pondering January 6 conspiracy theories that have taken a new right footing.

It’s the kind of performance that has some mainstream Republicans worried that the former president could destroy their message for this year’s midterm elections by focusing on his own grievances. John Bowden and Eric Garcia have this recap:

Andrew Naughtie17 January 2022 16:35

1642436154Son of Martin Luther King Jr: I will not accept empty promises in pursuit of my father’s dream”

Martin Luther King III, the son of the civil rights hero whose life is celebrated today, issued a call to action rather than just a reminder of his father’s work.

Andrew Naughtie17 January 2022 16:15

1642434592MLK Day: Mitch McConnell in hot water for tribute

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier issued a somber tribute to Martin Luther King Jr., writing: Nearly 60 years after the March on Washington, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message resonates as powerfully as he did that day. His legacy inspires us to celebrate and continue to build on the remarkable progress our great nation has made towards becoming a more perfect union.

Given the senators’ stance on various civil rights issues, and in particular proposals to strengthen the Voting Rights Act against right-wing assaults, much of the backlash saw him accused of hypocrisy, a user writing that it was guys like you he was protesting against.

Andrew Naughtie17 January 2022 15:49

1642433321A New Republican Divide: Trump vs. DeSantis

Reports are spreading that Donald Trump has a new bee in his hat: the rise of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Increasingly popular among Republican voters, Mr. DeSantis is consistently leading the polls of non-Trump GOP 2024 presidential candidates and now Mr. Trump appears to be angry that he is attracting too much attention.

Axios reports that while Mr. Trump isn’t particularly worried his protege might beat him in a future primary, he’s angry that the governor isn’t giving him the deference he thinks he deserves ahead of the next election. Mr. Trump also criticized him for not having declared publicly whether he had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Other reports, however, indicate that Mr. Trump is genuinely disturbed that another Republican could rise to the heights of popularity that Mr. DeSantis enjoys, and that he might indeed have something to fear. The New York Times reports a telling exchange with longtime conservative provocateur Ann Coulter:

Trump is demanding to know the recall status of Ron DeSantiss, and I can now reveal it, Ms. Coulter wrote on Twitter. He was a staunch reminder when Trump ran in 2016, but then learned that our president was a liar and a crook with a permanent claw.

In an email, Ms. Coulter, herself a part-time resident of Florida, elaborated on what makes Mr. DeSantiss troubling for the former president. Trump is finished, she wrote. You should stop obsessing over him.

Andrew Naughtie17 January 2022 15:28

1642431909Trumps misrepresentation on racism and Covid-19 treatment

Here is the section of the Trumps Arizona rally in which the former president falsely claimed that health care providers in New York were deliberately sending white people to the back of the line for Covid-19 treatment.

Andrew Naughtie17 January 2022 15:05

1642285840Virginia’s new Republican governor signed 11 executive orders on his first day in office

New Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed 11 executive orders after being sworn in on Saturday, including repealing a mask mandate and revoking a Covid-19 vaccine requirement for state employees .

He also banned critical race theory in schools and pledged to investigate wrongdoing in Loudon County, which has been ground zero for right-wing culture wars over teaching racism in schools. public.

It also pulls the state out of an 11-state agreement to reduce emissions.

Alex WoodwardJanuary 15, 2022, 10:30 p.m.

1642284640Hillary Clinton invokes MLK criticism of white moderates after Manchin and Sinema reject filibuster reform

Hillary Clinton invoked Martin Luther King Jrs’ criticism of the white moderate in what appeared to be a thinly veiled rebuke from Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema after she rejected President Joe Bidens’ urgent demands to change the rules of the Senate filibuster blocking passage of federal suffrage legislation. .

She added: This is a sub-tweet.

His tweet comes as suffrage advocates rally this weekend ahead of the federal holiday recognizing the late civil rights leader’s birthday.

Alex WoodwardJanuary 15, 2022, 10:10 p.m.

1642283122Pro-Trump propaganda channel One America News Network to lose biggest TV distributor

America’s largest satellite TV provider has announced it will remove pro-Trump news channel One America News Network from its service, dealing a severe blow to one of the club’s most loyal cheerleaders. former president.

DirecTV, a distributor with around 15 million subscribers and 70% owned by US telecoms giant AT&T, said on Friday it would not renew its contract with OANN when the current one expires. following a routine internal review.

Alex WoodwardJanuary 15, 2022, 9:45 p.m.

1642282387Photos of Trump’s first rally in 2022

The former president will hold his first rally of 2022 in Florence, Arizona, a state that has become a hotbed of voter fraud conspiracy theories with a slew of candidates for multiple public offices vying for his endorsement, as campaigns mid-terms are well under way.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Alex WoodwardJanuary 15, 2022, 9:33 p.m.

1642280656QAnon leaders join crowd at Trump rally

8chan admin Jim Watkins and QAnon influencer Michael Protzman, who amplified conspiracy theory that JFK Jr’s resurrection is key to Trump’s return to power, attend Trump rally in Arizona Saturday night, where a crowd started lining up overnight.

Other familiar faces from the Trump rally document their visit, which is broadcast by far-right media networks like One America News Network and Right Side Broadcasting Network.

Alex WoodwardJanuary 15, 2022, 9:04 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-news-today-arizona-rally-b1994648.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos