Chinese President Xi Rejects ‘Cold War Mentality’, Encourages Cooperation – San Bernardino Sun

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for greater global cooperation against COVID-19 and said China would send an additional 1 billion doses of the vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to shed a “Cold War mentality” at a time of growing geopolitical tensions – a veiled blow to the United States.

The Chinese leader touted his country’s efforts to share vaccines, fight climate change and promote development at home and abroad during his opening speech at a virtual gathering hosted by the World Economic Forum. The online event is being held in place of its January annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, due to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another theme was the global epidemic which has claimed more than 5.5 million lives and disrupted the world economy. During a roundtable discussion on the virus, Moderna’s CEO said the vaccine maker was working on a one-time booster for COVID-19 and influenza, while US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, lamented the reluctance of many Americans to follow basic measures like mask-wearing and vaccinations.

“It’s such a great virus,” Fauci said, noting the difficulty of achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 due to the tendency of immunity to wane, even after vaccination. “You give the virus an advantage when you don’t implement all the widely recognized public health measures, including vaccines, in a unified way.”

Xi, who has not left China since the outbreak of the coronavirus in early 2020, said in his speech that China has exported more than 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to more than 120 countries and institutions. international. It announced its intention to provide an additional $1 billion, including a donation of 600 million doses to Africa and another 150 million to Southeast Asia.

By comparison, officials of the UN-backed COVAX program to ship vaccines to developing countries announced over the weekend that it has now delivered 1 billion doses of the vaccine.

Xi touched on the usual themes of previous talks with international audiences, including responding to complaints from trading partners by promising to further open up China’s state-dominated economy to private and foreign competition.

His comments come as tensions between the United States and China have simmered over topics including Taiwan, intellectual property, trade, human rights and the South China Sea.

“We must abandon the Cold War mentality and seek peaceful coexistence and win-win results. Our world today is far from tranquil,” Xi said, through a translator. “Protectionism and unilateralism cannot protect anyone. Ultimately, they harm the interests of others as well as his own. Worse still are the practices of hegemony and intimidation, which run counter to the course of history.

“A zero-sum approach that increases one’s own gain at the expense of others won’t help,” he added. “The right path for mankind to follow is peaceful development and win-win cooperation.”

Xi said China “stands ready to work with” other governments on climate change, but did not announce any new initiatives or offer any resources. He said it was up to the developed countries to provide the money and the technology.

After Xi’s speech, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said during a session on the future of COVID-19 that he hoped the US-based company would have a combination vaccine booster ready to go. tested in advanced search in Q2, claiming a best-case scenario. would be if the single shot covering both flu and COVID-19 would be ready for use next year.

“I don’t think it would happen in every country, but we think it’s possible in some countries next year,” Bancel said.

Moderna has been heavily criticized for prioritizing the distribution of its COVID-19 vaccines in wealthy countries; only a fraction of its supply went to poor countries through COVAX. He said the company aims to manufacture around 2-3 billion doses this year and hopes data for a new vaccine will be changed to address the omicron variant in March.

During a panel on technology cooperation, access to high-speed internet was mentioned as an issue of inequality and a costly gap that needs to be filled. Speakers like Verizon Communications CEO Hans Vestberg said transparency around protecting people’s data privacy will be crucial, including collaboration between businesses and governments.

The annual Davos Gathering usually takes place in person in the alpine snows of eastern Switzerland, attracting hundreds of business leaders, cultural elites, academics and government leaders. Leaders of countries including Germany, Colombia and Japan were due to address the rally which runs until Friday.

Later on Monday, speeches by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres were broadcast.

Associated Press Business writer Joe McDonald in Beijing and AP medical writer Maria Cheng in Toronto contributed to this report.