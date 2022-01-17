In Arizona, ground zero for 2024, Trump weaves lies and conspiracy theories





FLORENCE, Ariz. In this small prison town between Phoenix and Tucson, former President Donald Trump agitated his base Saturday night with a series of lies, tinfoil conspiracy theories and absurd equivalencies.

But while frayed fictional threads are nothing new for Trump, his outdoor gathering here was exotic and stupendous even by his standards, a tacit recognition of how important this year’s midterms are to his ability to reclaim the oval office.

Having backed more than 90 candidates across the country, including Republicans in high-profile races here, he’s been trying to stockpile ballots with cronies. If his favorite candidates do well, he will tighten his grip on the GOP and improve his chances of winning in 2024.

Arizona is ground zero for both missions.

“This may be the most important election we’ve ever had, but I think 2024 will be even more important,” Trump told several thousand supporters at a concert hall here. “This is the year we’re going to take back the House, we’re going to take back the Senate, and we’re going to take back America. And in 2024, we’re going to take back the White House.”

Arizona is the state it lost by the narrowest margin in 2020, less than 10,500 votes. And his Saturday night undercard featured a storm of Trump-style radicals, all election deniers hoping to purge their party figures and take control of state and federal elections.

They included three House members, Representatives Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko, who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory; Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem, who partnered with Q-Anon; and Governor hopeful Kari Lake, who said Saturday she wanted to jail state officials who led the 2020 election.

Gosar, who was in contact with organizers of the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, called himself “the most dangerous man” in Congress in a warm-up speech.

As if to make sure he couldn’t be outdone at his own rally, the former president wondered if the FBI helped organize the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, a favorite fabrication of the Fox News host Tucker Carlson and suggested a benefit. -the equivalence between a Capitol police officer and the rioter he shot.

“Exactly how many of those present at the Capitol complex on January 6 were FBI confidential informants, agents, or otherwise worked directly or indirectly with an agency of the United States government?” Trump asked.

Minutes earlier, he said Lt. Michael Byrd shot Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was trying to enter the Speaker’s lobby through a shattered window, “for no reason”.

“Let’s see how he could do without the protections he got,” Trump said. “If it happened the other way around, they’ll call ‘Let’s bring back the electric chair’. … It’s a shame the way he shot Ashli.”

The combination put Trump firmly on Babbitt’s side but against an attack he instigated and in which she participated. The crowd didn’t seem to care much about logic. Trump received intermittent cheers between chants of “Let’s Go Brandon,” “F—Joe Biden,” and “Lock him up!” the latter a reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Mike McNulty, a 66-year-old Phoenix teacher, ripped Fauci in an interview before Trump spoke, comparing the nation’s leading infectious disease expert to Nazi ‘Angel of Death’ Josef Mengele, who performed inhumane experiments killings of prisoners at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

“Fauci is worse than Mengele,” McNulty said, adding that Trump is “probably undead” because he was vaccinated. Still, McNulty said he would support Trump if he survived the vaccine.

Many Trump supporters started leaving before he stopped lying. But that had more to do with worrying about thousands of people setting off on a long two-lane feeder road at the same time than a lack of enthusiasm for him.

Rosetta Murphy, 60, traveled more than 1,000 miles from Albany, Oregon, to see Trump. Like the speakers on Saturday night, she said Trump was robbed in 2020.

“It was stolen, definitely stolen,” she said. “Everyone loves Trump.”

Florence resident Bertha Lopez, 61, didn’t have to travel far to attend the rally. But she was no less excited about the former president and his prospects for 2024. She said there was no one else in the GOP she wanted to run.

“Hell not just him,” Lopez said. “I’m not a traitor, I’m here for Trump.”

So was MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, a close friend of Trump who peddled false claims that the voting machines were rigged. Dominion, a company that makes voting machines, filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against him.

At the same time, Lindell is suing to block the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack from obtaining his phone records. When asked if he had any discussions with the panel, Lindell quickly pivoted.

“I think you should worry more about the things that matter in our country, like the upcoming election and getting rid of the machines, Dominion,” he said.

