PM Modi at WEF, Davos 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the special ‘state of the world’ address in Davos on Monday at 8:30 p.m. The address was part of the World Economic Forum’s Davos agenda on Monday.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the three-day event, which will be held from January 17-21, will be held virtually this year. The Prime Minister delivered the speech via video conference.

After a brief discussion on Covid-19 with Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, the Prime Minister began his speech.

The Prime Minister reminded the world of the third wave of Covid-19 and India’s fight against it. He reiterated India’s determination to administer 160 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine in a year. In India’s 75th year of independence, he said, India has given the world a “bouquet of hope” which includes immense faith in democracy, technology to empower the 21st century world and the temperament and talent of the Indians. This multilingual and multicultural environment of India teaches us to work for the good of humanity.

One Earth, One Health

On the issue of health, he said, India’s multicultural environment is not only a strength for the country but also for the world. India’s One Land, One Health vision has helped the world to be medically robust. He provided medicine to the world and saved millions of lives. India is the third largest drug manufacturer in the world and is proving to be the “pharmacy of the world”.

India’s IT sector, he said, worked for 24 hours and saved the world from a lot of trouble. More than 50 Lakh software developers work in India and send record software engineers to the world. India has the third highest number of unicorns in the world. Over 10,000 startups have been registered in India.

India has the largest and most secure payment platform in the world, the Unified Payments Interface. Last month alone, 4.4 billion transactions took place through UPI.

Aarogra Setu and CoWIN applications, a subject of pride for India

Prime Minister said it is a matter of pride for India that from recording vaccination to generating certificates and tracking Covid-19 patients, India has apps like Aarogya Setu and the CoWIN app. The online facility from booking slots to generating vaccination certificates has drawn the attention of many countries to India.

India has overcome its image of License Raj

There was a time, the prime minister said, in India when most businesses in the country faced government interference. India was infamous for its Raj license. To facilitate business, India is minimizing its interference in these countries and making it easier to do business. India’s corporate tax rates have been simplified and made it one of the most competitive in the world. Over the past year, India has reduced up to 25,000 compliances and corrected retroactive tax to facilitate business prosperity. Sectors like drones, space and geospatial mapping have been deregulated by the Indian government.

Now is the best time to invest in India

India is now fully capable of becoming a reliable partner in the global supply chain, the Prime Minister said. India is also in the process of establishing free trade agreements with several countries at the moment. The Prime Minister went on to say that now is the best time to invest in India as the youth of India’s youth have a great zeal for entrepreneurship. In 2014, there were only 100 startups in India, but today the number exceeds 60,000. India’s youth are fully geared up to facilitate investment and take global businesses to new levels in the country, added the Prime Minister.

The most important projects related to digital and physical infrastructure have been accelerated in India during the pandemic. More than 6 Lakh villages in India benefit from fiber optic connectivity. He then reported that $1.3 trillion was being spent on connectivity-related infrastructure, a target of $80 billion in innovative financing tools like asset monetization was set, he said.

The Prime Minister said India’s aim was not only to facilitate the process but also to encourage investment and production.

Made in India, made for the world

With the motto of Make in India, Make for the World, India is compatible to smooth the global supply chain. Not only the telecommunications, defense and aerospace sectors, but also the semiconductor sector have a bright future in India, the Prime Minister added. India’s growth plan, he added, is meant to be green, clean, durable and reliable.

Addressing the important issue of climate change, he said, India will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070. Even though India adds 5% to global carbon emissions and is home to such a large population ( the Prime Minister wrongly quoted the figure of 70% of the entire world population), it is 100% compatible to fight against climate change. He added that India is 9 years ahead of the target it set at the Paris climate summit.

The culture of consumerism has proliferated the challenge of climate change. The culture of the take, make, use and dispose economy must be geared towards a circular economy, the Prime Minister said. He also insisted on the role of pro planets in the fight against climate change.

Who else is attending the event?

Prime Minister Modi will be joined by other heads of state including Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisson, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Naftali Bennet, Chief of the European Commission Ursua von der Leyen and others. The event will see the participation of some of the biggest leaders from industry, civil society and international organizations. The event will focus on discussing the most critical issues facing these stakeholders today.