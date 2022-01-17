Politics
Boris Johnson is preparing a populist offensive to save his skin | Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson’s plan to save his job as Prime Minister has become increasingly clear: recognize a drinking culture in Downing Street, but not that it comes from the top, then change the subject, announcing a series of populist policies.
Nadine Dorries’ announcement that BBC license fees will be frozen, then abolished, had been in the works for some time; but the timing was very opportune, giving right-wing conservatives something to cheer about as Johnson’s future hangs in the balance.
Other plans expected in the coming days, according to the Sunday Times, include sending in the military to help tackle cross-Channel migration; the training programs for Universal Credit claimants whose benefits were recently reduced by 20 per week and the much delayed leveling white paper.
The lifting of Covid restrictions on January 26, if the Omicron wave continues to subside, would also give Johnson a platform to deploy his usual boosterism.
The hope seems to be to convince the public and Johnson’s mutinous backbenchers that he is ready to draw a line under the whole scandal and continue with the government.
What is unclear is whether Tory MPs are ready to give him a chance. After spending the weekend hearing from voters and rank-and-file members, they are unlikely to return to Westminster on Monday in a more lenient mood.
Former cabinet minister Tim Loughton became the latest MP to call on Johnson to step down over the weekend, claiming the PM had resorted to obfuscation, prevarication and party evasion.
He’s one of six MPs who have publicly said they don’t want to wait for the Sue Grays inquest to come out and want Johnson gone, but many others are putting a decision on his future on hold until his conclusions.
Gray should censure high-ranking officials for their roles, including, presumably, Martin Bring Your Own Reynolds liquor. But when it comes to Johnson’s actions, she is expected to stick to stating the facts as she understands them.
It may be impossible for her to judge whether he truly implicitly believed the May 20 garden party was a business event, leaving the ultimate judgment of his guilt to politicians, for example.
And the emergence of more rallies for her to investigate is likely to delay the report beyond this week, extending a period ministers were already calling purgatory.
The broad outlines of the premiers’ likely response to Grays’ findings, however, were already evident in Conservative party chairman Oliver Dowdens’ broadcast on Sunday morning.
He said Johnson felt sincere regret for what had happened and suggested the Prime Minister was now the man to clean up the culture underlying No 10.
Johnson’s colleagues will have to decide whether the public will think it a plausible idea from a distance or whether it’s irrevocably tainted in the minds of voters by the drip of stories about anti-social social events. confinement.
They will not have been reassured by the last Opinium poll for the Observer, which showed her popularity rating lower than that of Theresa Mays.
Tory MPs also fear further revelations could come as they prepare to embark on the campaign trail for Mays’ local elections. In particular, new facts could yet emerge that destroy Johnsons claim to have only attended one party and that by accident.
Meanwhile, the problem with his plans for a wave of right-wing ads to tempt real backbenchers is that his main rivals, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, are more right-wing but clean of the taint of scandal .
And the backdrop for a new year stimulus is hardly auspicious, with a National Insurance increase coming in April to coincide with soaring energy bills for consumers.
Johnson is a great political survivor, and some Tory veterans were insisting this weekend that he could still be in Downing Street in the fall; but his escape route from the predicament he finds himself in now seems very narrow.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/16/boris-johnson-prepares-a-populist-offensive-to-save-his-skin
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022