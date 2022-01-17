Boris Johnson is preparing a populist offensive to save his skin | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s plan to save his job as Prime Minister has become increasingly clear: recognize a drinking culture in Downing Street, but not that it comes from the top, then change the subject, announcing a series of populist policies.

Nadine Dorries’ announcement that BBC license fees will be frozen, then abolished, had been in the works for some time; but the timing was very opportune, giving right-wing conservatives something to cheer about as Johnson’s future hangs in the balance.

Other plans expected in the coming days, according to the Sunday Times, include sending in the military to help tackle cross-Channel migration; the training programs for Universal Credit claimants whose benefits were recently reduced by 20 per week and the much delayed leveling white paper.

The lifting of Covid restrictions on January 26, if the Omicron wave continues to subside, would also give Johnson a platform to deploy his usual boosterism.

The hope seems to be to convince the public and Johnson’s mutinous backbenchers that he is ready to draw a line under the whole scandal and continue with the government.

What is unclear is whether Tory MPs are ready to give him a chance. After spending the weekend hearing from voters and rank-and-file members, they are unlikely to return to Westminster on Monday in a more lenient mood.

Former cabinet minister Tim Loughton became the latest MP to call on Johnson to step down over the weekend, claiming the PM had resorted to obfuscation, prevarication and party evasion.

He’s one of six MPs who have publicly said they don’t want to wait for the Sue Grays inquest to come out and want Johnson gone, but many others are putting a decision on his future on hold until his conclusions.

Gray should censure high-ranking officials for their roles, including, presumably, Martin Bring Your Own Reynolds liquor. But when it comes to Johnson’s actions, she is expected to stick to stating the facts as she understands them.

It may be impossible for her to judge whether he truly implicitly believed the May 20 garden party was a business event, leaving the ultimate judgment of his guilt to politicians, for example.

And the emergence of more rallies for her to investigate is likely to delay the report beyond this week, extending a period ministers were already calling purgatory.

The broad outlines of the premiers’ likely response to Grays’ findings, however, were already evident in Conservative party chairman Oliver Dowdens’ broadcast on Sunday morning.

He said Johnson felt sincere regret for what had happened and suggested the Prime Minister was now the man to clean up the culture underlying No 10.

Johnson’s colleagues will have to decide whether the public will think it a plausible idea from a distance or whether it’s irrevocably tainted in the minds of voters by the drip of stories about anti-social social events. confinement.

They will not have been reassured by the last Opinium poll for the Observer, which showed her popularity rating lower than that of Theresa Mays.

Tory MPs also fear further revelations could come as they prepare to embark on the campaign trail for Mays’ local elections. In particular, new facts could yet emerge that destroy Johnsons claim to have only attended one party and that by accident.

Meanwhile, the problem with his plans for a wave of right-wing ads to tempt real backbenchers is that his main rivals, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, are more right-wing but clean of the taint of scandal .

And the backdrop for a new year stimulus is hardly auspicious, with a National Insurance increase coming in April to coincide with soaring energy bills for consumers.

Johnson is a great political survivor, and some Tory veterans were insisting this weekend that he could still be in Downing Street in the fall; but his escape route from the predicament he finds himself in now seems very narrow.