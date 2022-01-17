Joe Scarborough mocks Donald Trump’s ‘Morning Joe’ ratings





Joe Scarborough, who hosts MSNBC Morning Joe, has hit back at former President Donald Trump for taunting him and asking if the show will be cancelled.

Trump issued a statement on Monday morning, reading: “Will Morning Joe be cancelled? He and Mika’s ratings are very low – they are having an extremely difficult time finding an audience to listen to the fake news they reject. Losing them would be very sad – I hope it doesn’t happen!”

In response, the MSNBC host poked fun at Trump’s choice of words.

“I’ve never heard of him talking about rejection, using that as a word,” Scarborough said on his show Monday. “I don’t use the word, it’s a new vocabulary!”

Then, turning to civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton, who was being interviewed on the show on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he said, “Second, he can’t leave us!”

“Even said it would be a shame, it would be a shame, with Morning Joe,” Scarborough added.

“Well thank you Mr President we appreciate that we’ve been talking about football for two hours I’m surprised…he likes football, Rev you would think, he likes boxing. You might think he would write a bit about our commentary on the Cowboys game or I don’t know, maybe talking about MLK Day.”

Sharpton then replied, “I think you upset him a bit when we talked about his [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis is gaining ground and he could be threatened. You can’t insinuate that he can be a “was” and I think because of that, all of a sudden your ratings aren’t there, you don’t have an audience, that’s an indication that you have an audience of a certain Donald Trump.”

Although Trump is still the strong favorite to win the GOP bid in the 2024 national election, DeSantis has closed the gap in the polls regarding who should be the next Republican presidential candidate.

In his Monday statement, Trump also fired on Joy Reid, who hosts The ReidOut on the same channel as Scarborough, along with interviews with politicians and reporters.

“On another front, it looks like Unjoy Reid, the racist MSDNC commentator, is toast,” Trump said. “Her stupidity is matched only by her absolute lack of character on TV. She never had it and never will. The only thing she’s good at is spitting hate racist, but obviously nobody listens to him!”

Trump has a habit of attacking both Scarborough and Reid.

In October 2020, while still president, Trump said Reid had “NO talent, and really doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor needed to succeed in showbiz.”

Joe Scarborough attends the 2018 Matrix Awards at Sheraton Times Square on April 23, 2018 in New York City. Scarborough, who hosts MSNBC Morning Joe, hit back at former President Donald Trump for taunting him and asking if the show would be cancelled. Rob Kim/Getty

