“Antagonism has catastrophic consequences” – Corriere.it





from Federico Fubini Chinese leader’s speech at Virtual Forum: US has not dismantled Trump’s duties. Arrow West on Vaccines: China Keeps Its Promises Exactly two years have passed since Xi Jinping was last seen overseas. It was a visit to Myanmar. Since then, the party secretary and Chinese president has no longer embarked on an international journey, he has never come into contact with circles outside those of the system which is preparing to crown him supreme leader for an unprecedented third term. since the time of Mao. Because of this the speech he has just delivered in virtual mode at the World Economic Forum becomes an opportunity for Xi to update his vision of China in the world. And his reading of Thucydides’ trap, the competition between dominant power and emerging power which is now the decisive feature of our time. The fatal error In digital Davos, Xi’s message was clear: it is the United States that fuels the tension, because it does not accept that its hegemony on world affairs is challenged by others. The Chinese leader hinted that, in his view, for America to oppose China’s rise would be a fatal mistake: History has repeatedly shown that antagonistic confrontation does not solve problems, but only leads to catastrophic consequences.Xi said. Trying to stop the development of the other or to blame others is useless. Mountains and white hair Sitting in front of the now usual painted background of chinese fairy tale mountains as far as the eye can see, just a neat veil of white hair left to emerge from the hairstyle on his left temple, Xi presented his country as the guarantor of poor and developing countries against the old powers which do not want to modify an international order which saw them dominating. China is keeping its promises, Xi said this morning, reserving an obvious stab at the United States and the European Union accused of seizing much of the world. vaccine production against Covid-19. We have already sent two billion doses of vaccines to 120 countries, one billion that we have already offered to African countries, including 600 million doses as gifts. Criticism of economic policy The main criticisms of the United States and its President Joe Biden, never mentioned, Xi reserved them on economic policy. Always presenting himself as the defender and leader of developing countries, he also targets the intention of the Federal Reserve to raise rates faster than expected to put an end to inflation. If major economies brake sharply and flip-flop on monetary policy, Xi said, then there will be problems and emerging countries will pay. Then the accusation against the United States, which basically continues to maintain the tariff system launched during Donald Trump’s years in the White House. Globalization is unstoppable and will not be derailed by the pandemic. Maintaining a mentality that sees the world system as a zero-sum game does not help, the formation of systems and small circles that polarize the world does not help because it fuels ideological divisions and cuts off the legs of international cooperation. Here, the attack appears to be directed at the Summit of Democracies that Biden dubbed during a virtual conference last month as a China containment alliance. Thus the leader of Beijing took the opportunity to stigmatize unilateralism, protectionism, policies of hegemony and policies of power. He continued: We should aim for integration, not decoupling, and have common rules on artificial intelligence and the digital economy. We must ensure that economic globalization benefits everyone. The details In reality, the Xi regime which, in 2021, forced some of the most important technology companies founded in China to leave the American stock market. And the Xi regime that has segmented the Internet by preventing, rightly or wrongly, official access to the People’s Republic from Facebook and to a large extent also from Google. But the details matter less: the substance that Xi Jinping, close to becoming a lifelong autocrat, presents himself as the standard-bearer of an emerging world that challenges American hegemony. The geopolitical match in Taiwan, Africa and even Latin America has only just begun. © COPYRIGHT RESERVED

