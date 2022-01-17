Jokowi wonders that cooking oil prices are still high in Bandung





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo questioned that the price of cooking oil in traditional markets is still expensive. Local governments are still waiting for supplies from the Ministry of Commerce (Kemendag) to carry out market operations. As we know, Joko Widodo came to the city of Bandung to undergo a number of agendas. Among them, being a lecturer at Parahyangan University (Unpar), after that he visited the Simple Market. At the simple market, Jokowi provide capital assistance and basic necessities to 100 traders while checking market prices. One of the highlights is the still high price of cooking oil. He also coordinated with the ministry to resolve the issue. “Earlier, the president talked about the price of oil when he met with traders. Why is it still expensive at Rs 20,000 per litre,” Acting Bandung Mayor Yana Mulyana said, mimicking the President. Jokowi, Monday (1/17). As is known, President Joko Widodo in early 2022 ordered his staff to keep cooking oil prices stable by providing plain packaged cooking oil for Rp. 14,000 per litre. The total planned for distribution within Indonesian territory is 1.2 billion liters of cooking oil over the next six months with an assessment in May. During this six month period, the budget required is Rs 3.6 trillion to cover the price difference including VAT. Yana herself said the Bandung city government has no power to secure the stock. It all depends on the supply provided by the central government. Some have already been distributed. “We are waiting for supplies because the operation is at the Ministry of Commerce (Ministry of Commerce). The stock is there,” he said. Meanwhile, the West Java Ministry of Industry and Commerce organized a low-cost cooking oil market operation in 11 regencies/cities for one week last week. Moh.Arifin Soedjayana, Acting Director of West Java Bureau of Industry and Commerce, said the supply of cooking oil was secured from two producers in Bekasi and DKI. Jakarta. “According to him, these two companies have allocated 240,000 bottles of cooking oil to be broken down into 1 liter packages. The 11 districts of the city that were targeted yesterday were Bandung City, Bogor City, Bekasi City, Sukabumi City, Depok City, Cirebon City, Bandung Regency, Karawang Regency, Purwakarta Regency, Bogor Regency, Bekasi Regency,” he said. “Most of the market operations take place in towns which contribute to quite high inflation, the price of cooking oil in this market operation is sold at Rp. 14,000 a bottle. The maximum per person is 2 liters, but it is adjusted to the conditions on the ground,” he said. [fik] Read also :

