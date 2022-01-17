Davos Summit | India helping world cope with pandemic: PM Modi





Best to invest in the country, PM tells business leaders during speech at World Economic Forum



India has given the world a bouquet of democracy and multiculturalism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday in his special address on the agenda of the World Economic Forum in Davos. In the virtual address, Prime Minister Modi focused on the consumerist trend of ‘use and throw away’ and pleaded to change this trend by launching a global people’s movement. “We have to accept that our lifestyles are also a big challenge for the climate. The throwaway culture and consumerism have made the climate challenge even more serious. of Mission Life which he presented at the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year. Mr Modi insisted that “Lifestyle for Environment” is useful in tackling climate challenges and said the world should launch a popular movement with “3 Ps” “Pro Planet People”. He also talked about the values ​​Indian democracy has brought to the world which has been battling a pandemic for more than two years. India has offered a beautiful bouquet to the world. This bouquet contains the unshakeable faith of Indians in democracy. This also contains the temperament and talent of the Indians. India’s multilingual and multicultural environment is a great strength of the world. This strength teaches India to work for the world whenever it faces a crisis, the Prime Minister said in his virtual address. Mr. Modi presented India as a country helping the world to face the pandemic. He said India’s doctors and healthcare professionals earn the trust of the world through their professional excellence. Today, India is the third largest pharmaceutical producer in the world. In the time of COVID, we have seen how India, following the vision of One Earth, One Health, is saving millions of lives by donating essential medicines and vaccines to many countries, he said , adding that India has used the period of the pandemic to introduce reforms. He said India’s actions set a major example to the world. Mr Modi said India was trying to strike free trade agreements with many countries around the world and said entrepreneurship was at its peak among young people. Now is the best time to invest in India as major reforms are underway in the IT and BPO sectors, Modi said, adding that more than 50 software developers are working in the country and 10 000 startups registered in the last six months. The digital infrastructure that India has developed and adopted over the past few years has proven to be a major asset for India. The Arogya Setu app used for corona infection tracking and the Co-Win portal used for vaccination are technology solutions that India is proud of. Major countries have taken note of these developments, the prime minister said. India, he said, is committed to reducing government interference in business and new areas are emerging for investment. India has deregulated several sectors like drones, space, geospatial mapping. India has carried out major reforms in the outdated telecommunications sector, Mr Modi said. Mr. Modi claimed that India had around 100 registered startups in 2014, but the number has been increased with the participation of young entrepreneurs and added: Today, there are over 60,000 startups in India.

