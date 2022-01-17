How is Trump preparing for 2024?





Former President Donald Trump held his first big rally of 2022 Sunday night in Arizona, and all of his familiar old tendencies were on display. He was obsessed with the 2020 election which he still falsely claims was stolen from him. He criticized President Biden and the media. He boasted a lot. If you’ve spent the last half-decade watching Trump the politician, it would be easy to believe that absolutely nothing has changed about him.

But that’s not entirely true.

One of Trump’s main characteristics as president was that he was not very good at his job. He spent too much time watching Fox News and raging on Twitter and sometimes seemed to think his main role in the Oval Office was to mingle with the media, he was a man who liked the attention but didn’t seem very interested to do the job. Trump’s narcissism and short attention span led the Washington Post’s Dan Drezner to dub him the “toddler-in-chief”, while The New York Times’ Ross Douthat argued that the then-president was too a “noisy weakling” to be much of a threat to American democracy.

Trump will always be Trump. He is 75 years old; it’s a bit too much to expect any major changes in his approach or outlook at his age. Yet there are signs that as he prepares for a likely 2024 race to retake the presidency, he is taking a smarter, more systematic approach to acquiring and using power and, perhaps more importantly, let his party shape itself to accommodate him.

He thinks of the Senate. As Biden is now demonstrating, much to the dismay of his fellow Democrats, there’s not much a president can do if the legislature hasn’t signed off on his platform. Trump has at times seemed surprised that he can’t rule the country by executive order. Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was happy to give Trump tax cuts and justices because those things were also on his agenda and had been for a long time. But when it comes to other Trump priorities, like banning the renaming of Army bases that had been named for Confederate generals or sending extra stimulus money to Americans during the pandemic, McConnell said. bailed out. And, of course, McConnell rejected Trump’s efforts to cancel the 2020 election.

This time, Trump knows how to prepare. His ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) is making noise to replace McConnell with someone friendlier to the former and possibly future president. And Trump is also looking to back other Republican Senate candidates who will be more flexible. “If Trump is planning to run for president, as all signs indicate, the most important thing should be electing more people to the Senate who share his worldview,” an unnamed adviser told Politico la last week. “I think the biggest problem Trump had in the first four years was the lack of ideological supporters in the Senate.”

House Republicans are ready to sign. GOP members in the lower house have generally been more Trumpist than their Senate counterparts, but that has not always been the case with their leaders. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) favored an agenda of austerity and budget cuts that contradicted Trump’s contempt for fiscal conservatism. Ryan retired after the 2018 election rather than continuing to work with his party’s new leader.

His successor as Republican leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California), is more accommodating, including leading the effort to eject Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) from the party leadership for her continued opposition to Trump. . Axios reported last week that if McCarthy becomes president after the 2022 midterm elections, he plans to “institutionalize key Trumpian priorities” with proposals to crack down on immigration and tech companies. “We’re going to be more aggressive than in the past,” McCarthy said.

He is also interested in racing at the state level. Trump made it clear last week that he has a keen interest in statewide races for officials who will oversee the 2024 vote count. the vote count,” he said in a video for Pennsylvania Republicans. “Sometimes the vote counter is more important than the candidate. They have to get a lot tougher and smarter.”

Trumpist candidates for Secretary of State are raising record sums for their campaigns. They’re also combining efforts: Jim Marchant, a GOP candidate for secretary of state in Nevada who promotes Trump lies about the 2020 election, has promoted a coalition with other “America First” hopefuls to oversee the 2024 elections. The clear goal is to win back the White House for the Republicans.

Trump became president in 2016 almost by accident, swept away by his fame and Twitter mania in a position he clearly never expected to hold. It showed. As 2024 approaches, however, it appears the former president has a better sense of where the levers of power lie, as well as a Republican party more willing to help him push them.

This does not mean that he will succeed: his impulses have always exceeded his efforts at self-discipline in the past. But Trump may not need to be much smarter or more cunning to become more effective in pursuing his goals. If you think Donald Trump is bad for America, this should be scary news.

