Chinese President Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality’, encourages cooperation – Press Telegram

By JAMEY KEATEN

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday his country will send an additional 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to other countries, calling for global cooperation to fight the pandemic and other challenges while urging other powers to shed a “Cold – War Mentality” – a veiled blow to the United States.

Xi touted China’s efforts to share vaccines, fight climate change and promote development in the opening speech of a virtual gathering hosted by the World Economic Forum. The online event comes after the group postponed its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Efforts to tackle the global epidemic that has claimed more than 5.5 million lives and disrupted the global economy and climate change were prominent themes on Monday.

During a roundtable discussion on the virus, Moderna’s CEO said the vaccine maker was working on a one-time booster for COVID-19 and influenza, while US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, lamented the reluctance of many Americans to follow basic measures like mask-wearing and vaccinations.

Xi, who has not left China since the outbreak of the coronavirus in early 2020, said his country had exported more than 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to more than 120 countries and international institutions. . It announced its intention to provide an additional $1 billion, including a donation of 600 million doses to Africa and another 150 million to Southeast Asia.

By comparison, officials of the UN-backed COVAX program to ship vaccines to developing countries announced over the weekend that it has now delivered 1 billion doses of the vaccine.

Xi touched on the usual themes of previous international speeches, including responding to complaints from trading partners by promising to further open up China’s state-dominated economy to private and foreign competition.

His comments come as tensions between the United States and China have simmered over topics including Taiwan, intellectual property, trade, human rights and the South China Sea.

“We must abandon the Cold War mentality and pursue peaceful coexistence and win-win outcomes,” Xi said through a translator. “Protectionism and unilateralism cannot protect anyone. …Worse still are the practices of hegemony and intimidation, which run counter to the course of history” – terms Beijing has used to describe US policy and actions.

“A zero-sum approach that increases one’s own gain at the expense of others won’t help,” he added. “The right path for mankind to follow is peaceful development and win-win cooperation.”

Xi said China “stands ready to work with” other governments on climate change, but did not announce any new initiatives or offer any resources. He said it was up to the developed countries to provide the money and the technology.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also touched on the environment in his address, pledging his country’s commitment to net zero emissions by 2070.

India’s growth over the next 25 years will be “green and clean, but also sustainable and reliable”, he said, underscoring its commitment to solar power.

As Xi and Modi touted environmental efforts, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres escalated concerns about the use of coal – China and India are heavy users – in his call for “real climate action in developing countries”.

“Emissions need to come down, but they keep going up,” Guterres said in his speech, calling for debt relief for developing countries that need help weaning themselves off coal.

António Guterres underscored his call for “coalitions” to help foster a clean energy transition, pointing to US-Chinese efforts to provide China with “adequate technologies” to accelerate this change.

“India does not like the coalition, but India has accepted several forms of bilateral support, and I have been in close contact with the United States, United Kingdom and several other countries to ensure that ‘there is a solid plan to support India,” he said. noted.

António Guterres said the past two years had shown that the world needed to work together to stem climate change, achieve global economic recovery and defeat the pandemic.

During a session on the future of COVID-19, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said he hoped the US company would have a combination vaccine recall ready for testing in advanced research in the second quarter. claiming that the best-case scenario would be if the single shot covering both flu and COVID-19 would be ready for use next year.

“I don’t think it would happen in every country, but we think it’s possible in some countries next year,” Bancel said.

Moderna has been criticized for prioritizing the distribution of its COVID-19 vaccines in wealthy countries; only a fraction of its supply went to poor countries through COVAX. He said the company aims to manufacture around 2-3 billion doses this year and hopes data for a new vaccine will be changed to address the omicron variant in March.

The annual Davos Gathering usually takes place in person in the alpine snows of eastern Switzerland, attracting hundreds of business leaders, cultural elites, academics and government leaders. Leaders from countries including Germany, Colombia and Japan were due to address the rally which runs until Friday.

Associated Press Business writer Joe McDonald in Beijing, AP medical writer Maria Cheng in Toronto, Sheikh Saaliq in New Delhi and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.