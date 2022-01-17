Indian PM Modi virtually addresses WEF agenda in Davos

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday his country was battling a third wave of COVID-19, but said he was confident progress had been made in tackling the virus.

Modi spoke at the Davos agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF), where he addressed a host of issues, including his country’s progress in tackling climate change and its contribution to the global fight against COVID-19.

The Davos Forum is being held virtually again due to COVID, as it was in 2021.

This year’s forum focused on working together to rebuild after the global devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Started on January 17, the Forum is expected to continue until January 21.

In his address on Monday, Modi said his country was undertaking concerted efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

He also noted that India has done its part to help other countries fight the pandemic by providing essential vaccine supplies.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to attract investors to his country, noting that now is the best time to set up shop in the country.

Furthermore, Modi pointed out that the upcoming G20 summit will be very important as the world is eager to find ways in which the economy and supply chain will function after COVID-19.

