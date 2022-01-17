We lose because outweigh a sore loser





January 17, 2022 12:17 p.m.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 12:17 PM

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The root cause of much of this nation’s turmoil can be summed up in one explanation: Donald Trump is a sore loser.

The January 6, 2020, uprising happened primarily because Trump couldn’t do what every other losing politician in American history has done and admit his loss.

Yes, I know, Hillary Clinton didn’t immediately accept her loss; Texas Governor George W. Bush and Vice President Al Gore fought until the Supreme Court intervened and granted Bush the presidency. Yes, I know, many Democrats still think Bush stole the 2004 election as well.

There is, however, a difference between whining and insurrection.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the post-election trauma was part of a well-laid plan to overturn the expressed will of American voters.

Over the past week, we have found evidence that in five states, including Wisconsin, groups of Republican politicians forged voter certificates and passed them to Congress, hoping Congress would refuse to certify the election.

The Justice Department has just indicted the leader of the Oath Keepers, who apparently organized an armed team of insurgents who planned and stormed the Capitol on January 6.

Trump, himself, scheduled a rally earlier in the day and urged those present to be tough on Capitol Hill, promising to march with them.

Meanwhile, recount after recount has shown that the election was fair. Court after court refused to believe Trump supporters as they made outlandish claims. Election officials in Georgia have been wooed and threatened after refusing to rescind their certification of the election results.

And, 15 months after the election was called, the former president is still traveling the country insisting he is the victim of a rigged election.

For this reason, Republican state legislatures are enacting ridiculous laws aimed at limiting the vote of minority groups, young people and the elderly. These laws will eventually come back to bite them because the people they exclude are precisely the people who might be open to traditional Republican messages of individual value and merit.

My personal guess is that this is all going to fall apart pretty quickly. Trump hasn’t had anything new to say since 2016 and his public tirades these days seem aimed at undermining any Republican who suggests, however timidly, that the nation should move on from 2020.

But the damage this spoiled brat has already inflicted will be long lasting.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CANAL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channel3000.com/wineke-we-lose-because-trumps-a-poor-loser/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos