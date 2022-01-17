The White House takes aim at one of Trump’s biggest mistakes





Exactly six years ago yesterday, the international nuclear deal with Iran was implemented. Six years later, the JCPOA policy is effectively gone and efforts to reach a new agreement are going nowhere fast. The result is an increasingly obvious threat to national security.

As Politico reported, President Joe Biden’s team is increasingly keen to shed light on who is responsible for this mess.

The White House on Wednesday sought to reframe Washington’s debate over the Iran nuclear deal, saying former President Donald Trump’s decision to quit the deal is what has led to an Iran on the brink of atomic bomb. Trump’s criticism came as indirect talks in Vienna between the United States and Iran to revive the deal remain unable to resolve critical differences.

During a briefing last week, a reporter asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki if the president was happy with ongoing diplomatic efforts. Her response suggested that she was keen to contextualize the latest developments.

“[N]one of the things we’re looking at right now is Iran’s increased capacity and capability, their aggressive actions that they’ve taken through proxy wars around the world would happen if the former president hadn’t not recklessly pull out of the nuclear deal without thinking about what might happen next,” Psaki said.

“And if you look at that step and its impact, the fact that the former president tore up the nuclear deal meant that Iran’s nuclear program was no longer in a box, it no longer had the most inspection regime robust ever negotiated, plus had the strict restrictions on nuclear activity…Due to the last administration pulling out of the nuclear deal, now Iran’s program has accelerated rapidly.”

This has the advantage of being true.

Returning to our previous coverage, Joe Cirincione, whose expertise in international nuclear diplomacy has few rivals, wrote an article for NBC News last spring explaining that international negotiators have been tasked with trying to “repair the damage done by Donald Trump when he walked out of a deal that had effectively cut Iran’s program, frozen it for a generation, and put it under lock and key and under camera.”

I continue to believe this is an underestimated truth. As we discussed, the Iran deal did exactly what it set out to do: the deal drastically curtailed Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and established a rigorous monitoring and verification system. Once the policy went into effect, each of the parties agreed that the participants were keeping their end of the bargain and that Iran’s nuclear program was, at the time, suspended indefinitely.

And then Trump took office.

One of my favorite stories about the Iran deal came a few months into Trump’s term, when the then-president held a lengthy meeting at the White House with key members of his team. of national security. Each of the officials told Trump the same thing: it was in the US interest to preserve the existing JCPOA policy.

The Republican expected his team to tell him how to get out of the international agreement, not how to stick to it. When his own foreign policy and national security advisers told him the policy was working, Trump “had a little trouble breaking down.”

Soon after, he scrapped the deal anyway, not because it was failing, but because Trump was indifferent to its success. The effective policy was quickly replaced by a new strategy known as the “maximum pressure” campaign.

Iran almost immediately became more dangerous, not less.

Among the results is a new perspective among former JCPOA critics. It’s no secret that Israeli officials were among the fiercest opponents of the Iran deal, but Axios reported two weeks ago that Israel’s military intelligence chief told ministers during a Security Cabinet meeting “that Israel would be better off if the Iranian nuclear talks lead to a deal rather than collapsing without one.”

There are many other notable voices in Jerusalem delivering the same message.

In Republican circles, it is simply assumed that the Obama-era Iran deal has “failed”. It pushes back the reality: the real failure is the policy Trump tried to implement, not the policy he replaced.

Restoring what worked may prove impossible, but there should be no doubt as to who is responsible for our current situation. Trump has made many foreign policy mistakes during his tenure, many of them motivated by simple ignorance. None was more important than his senseless abandonment of the JCPOA.

