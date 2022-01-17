BJP takes offense at satirical Tamil TV show ‘insulting’ PM Modi





A satire of children as part of their performance in a reality show aired on a popular Tamil entertainment channel has angered the Tamil Nadu BJP with its leaders who oppose the content saying they belittle the PM Narendra Modi. In the TV show on Zee Tamil, two children acting as a king and a minister talk about an imaginary country, Sindhia, where its ruler had declared a war against black money which ended in failure, this which the BJP interprets as a direct attack on demonetization. The minister also talks about the king’s unpopularity in some parts of his country, especially in the southern region, and how people would have been happier if he had never taken the throne. The video clips of the satire have gone viral on social media, particularly microblogging site Twitter, since Sunday. Several Tamil Nadu BJP leaders demanded action against Zee Tamil, the show’s judges and others involved in the making and production of the show. As a result, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a notice to Zee Entertainment on Monday night based on a complaint about the broadcast and asked the channel to respond within seven days. It was Tamil Nadu BJP Chairman K Annamalai who first objected to the satire, saying the content insulted Prime Minister Modi. He said in a tweet on Sunday evening that Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, had ensured necessary action on the matter as the satirical show belittled Modi. Soon Twitter was littered with posts attacking Annamalai and BJP for taking the satire too seriously. Many Twitter users wanted to know why the BJP was insinuating that the satire was targeting Modi when the kids weren’t mentioning his name on the show. They also attacked the BJP for its double standards on freedom of speech, pointing to the parties’ criticism of the ruling DMK when it arrested YouTuber Maridhas for his comments on the helicopter crash. Indian Air Force in Tamil Nadu on 8 December. I thought they were fictional characters… @annamalai_k says it’s @narendramodi ji and @nsitharaman ji (the characters in the video). What makes him think so? Tamil Nadu Congress Committee General Secretary Lakshmi Ramachandran requested and shared the video clip. In a letter to Zee Entertainment, CTR Nirmal Kumar, Chairman of Tamil Nadu BJP IT Wing, demanded a public apology from the channel, the show’s producer and the children’s mentors for deliberately making hateful comments about the Prime Minister and fired the person. responsible for content. He also said that young children cannot be used to advance someone’s political agenda. It is obvious that the channel has made no effort to stop this blatant misinformation transmitted casually and that too by young children. In an effort to outrun their fellow participants, these children simply do as they are told, Nirmal Kumar said. Check out the latest DH videos here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/south/bjp-takes-offence-to-tamil-satire-tv-show-insulting-pm-modi-1072023.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

