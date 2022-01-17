Xi Jinping warns of the “catastrophic consequences” of a power clash – 17/01/2022 – World

Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned on Monday (17) of the “catastrophic consequences” of possible clashes between great powers.

The speech was broadcast via video during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. One of the world’s most important gatherings of political, business and civil society leaders, the event has been postponed due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic. A face-to-face version is planned for the next semester, but some virtual conferences, like Xi’s, have been kept for this week.

“History has shown time and time again that confrontation does not solve problems, it only causes catastrophic consequences,” he said, according to the official translation of his speech.

The Chinese leader also positioned himself as an advocate of multilateralism and reinforced the perception of rising global tensions. “We must abandon the Cold War mentality and seek peaceful coexistence and win-win outcomes,” he said, describing this as the fourth item in a list of priorities that includes international cooperation to combat the pandemic, post-Covid economic recovery and revitalization. of the global development world.

China, middle earth Receive in your email the main topics of China explained and contextualized; exclusive to subscribers.

“Our world today is far from peaceful. The rhetoric that incites hatred and prejudice is abundant,” he added. According to him, “acts of containment, repression or confrontation”, as well as protectionism, unilateralism and the policy of hegemony are the causes of the attacks on world peace and security.

“The stubborn acts of building ‘exclusive high-walled backyards’ or ‘parallel systems’, enthusiastically assembling small exclusive circles or blocs that polarize the world, extending the concept of national security to contain progress economic and technological issues in other countries, fostering ideological antagonism and politicization or using economic, scientific and technological issues as weapons will significantly reduce international efforts to address common challenges,” Xi charged, without mentioning specifically a country or a leadership.

The Chinese leader’s speech maintains the line of speeches he has delivered at other conferences, such as the United Nations General Assembly. He still echoes the harsh statement he made in 2017, when he first attended Davos. Five years ago, Xi attacked several points of the international policy defended by Donald Trump at the time, three days after taking the White House. On this occasion, Xi launched blows at the United States without, however, mentioning the country or the Republican. Nor did he address the geopolitical issues between Washington and Beijing, seeking to portray China as a good partner in a turbulent world.

This year’s speech was not much different. As there was no mention of any specific country, any reference to tensions in the South China Sea and sensitive issues such as the situation in Hong Kong and Taiwan and alleged violations of human rights in Xinjiang.

To address the battle of Covid-19, Xi used a navigational metaphor to argue for international cooperation. According to him, in the midst of a global crisis, the countries are not traveling separately “in about 190 small boats, but in a giant ship on which the fate of each depends”.

“Small boats may not survive a storm, but a giant ship strong enough to withstand a storm,” said the Chinese leader, adding that finding the culprits of the coronavirus pandemic “would only cause delays. unnecessary and divert attention from the overall objective”.

Speech is a new sting in Western countries, notably the United States, which have cast doubt on China’s conduct and lack of transparency in relation to Covid. President Joe Biden, for example, has gone so far as to say that the Xi regime deliberately hides information about the origin of the pandemic.

To defend the globalization of the economy, a new metaphor. “While cross-currents certainly exist in a river, nothing can prevent it from flowing into the sea”, he said, advocating globalization as a solution “more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial for all “.

The outside Receive in your e-mail a weekly selection of the most important events in the world; open to no subscribers.

When it came to China, in particular, there was no shortage of praise. Besides highlighting the country’s positive economic indexes, he again commemorated the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party, citing victory in the battle against poverty and building a modern socialist country in all its aspects.

“First we increase the pie, then we distribute it properly through reasonable institutional arrangements. As the high tide lifts all boats, everyone will receive a fair share of development, and the gains will accrue to all our peoples of more substantial and fair way.”

The Chinese leader ended his speech by defending the holding of the Winter Games in Beijing, scheduled in less than two weeks, despite the rise in Covid cases and the diplomatic boycott of countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. “We are confident that China will present an efficient, safe and splendid Games to the world. The motto of Beijing 2022 is ‘Together for a shared future’. Indeed, let us hold hands in confidence and work together for a shared future. .”

Also in Davos, UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres urged entrepreneurs to help the poorest countries buy vaccines against Covid-19, tackle climate change and reform the global financial system. “In these three areas, we need the support, ideas, funding and voice of the global business community,” he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi has called for a collective global effort to tackle the issues posed by cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. “With this kind of technology, decisions made by one country alone will be insufficient to deal with the challenges. We have to think the same way,” he said. India is expected to introduce a bill soon to regulate the use of cryptocurrencies in the country.