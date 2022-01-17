Politics
Now is the best time to invest in India: PM Modi at the World Economic Forum
Citing India’s commitment to deep economic reforms and the ease of doing business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that now was the best time to invest in the country as policymaking is focused on the needs of the next 25 years for a “clean and green” as well as a period of “sustainable and reliable” growth.
In his special address to the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda 2022 online summit, Modi highlighted a series of reform measures taken by his government to underscore that he has been working to reduce administration interference in business by deregulating many sectors and to pave the way for free trade agreements with different countries.
India was once associated with “license raaj”, he noted and highlighted the measures, including cutting corporation tax to boost business and removing more than 25,000 compliance requirements.
He also mentioned new challenges, including cryptocurrencies, facing the world and said they called on different countries to respond together, as actions taken by a single country may be inadequate.
Inflation, climate change and supply chain disruptions were other challenges cited by the prime minister.
Questioning whether various multilateral forums are prepared or have the strength to deal with the new challenges of the emerging world order, Modi pushed for reforms and said it was the responsibility of every democratic country to ensure these organizations are competent. to meet present and future needs.
The Prime Minister said India is committed to becoming a reliable partner in the global supply chain and highlighted its export to many countries of COVID medicines and vaccines as part of its “One Earth, One Health” that has saved millions of lives.
India is now the third largest pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical producer in the world, he said.
Highlighting India’s democratic credentials, Modi said the country has given the world the beautiful gift of “bouquet of hope” which includes technologies to empower the 21st century, Indians’ unshakeable faith in democracy, their and their technology.
The fact is that India is a multilingual and multicultural country which has adapted to work for the welfare of all mankind and not for itself, he said.
India is sending a record number of software engineers across the world while more than 50 lakh software developers are working in the country, the prime minister said and noted that its IT sector has been working around the clock during the coronavirus pandemic to help the world.
Highlighting the growth of emerging business sectors in India, Modi said it has the third highest number of unicorns in the world with more than 10,000 startups registered in the last six months alone.
Entrepreneurship among young Indians has reached a new high, and Indians’ ability to adapt to new technologies and innovation can inject new energy into the country’s global partnership, he said.
India has fought another wave of COVID with complete vigilance and caution while maintaining economic growth, he said and asserted that the country is full of confidence to administer over 160 million doses of vaccines to its population.
Today, India is making policies and making decisions about the present as well as the goals for the next 25 years. During this period, India set itself targets of high growth, saturation of welfare and welfare, Modi pointed out.
“This period of growth will be as green, it will be as clean, it will be as sustainable, it will be as reliable,” he said.
Further, he said that India is focusing on reforms in the right direction and global economic experts have praised India’s decisions.
“We will meet all the expectations that the whole world has of us,” he said.
Modi said lifestyle issues also pose climate challenges and the situation has been further complicated by a ‘throwaway culture’ and consumerism and called for transforming the ‘take-make-use economy’. -throw” of today in a circular economy.
The Prime Minister also called for making “Mission LIFE” a global mass movement and said it could be done with P-3, who he described as “Pro Planet People”.
Sources
2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/india-working-on-signing-free-trade-deals-with-many-countries-pm-at-wef-122011701223_1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022