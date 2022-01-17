Now is the best time to invest in India: PM Modi at the World Economic Forum

Citing India’s commitment to deep economic reforms and the ease of doing business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that now was the best time to invest in the country as policymaking is focused on the needs of the next 25 years for a “clean and green” as well as a period of “sustainable and reliable” growth.

In his special address to the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda 2022 online summit, Modi highlighted a series of reform measures taken by his government to underscore that he has been working to reduce administration interference in business by deregulating many sectors and to pave the way for free trade agreements with different countries.

India was once associated with “license raaj”, he noted and highlighted the measures, including cutting corporation tax to boost business and removing more than 25,000 compliance requirements.

He also mentioned new challenges, including cryptocurrencies, facing the world and said they called on different countries to respond together, as actions taken by a single country may be inadequate.

Inflation, climate change and supply chain disruptions were other challenges cited by the prime minister.

Questioning whether various multilateral forums are prepared or have the strength to deal with the new challenges of the emerging world order, Modi pushed for reforms and said it was the responsibility of every democratic country to ensure these organizations are competent. to meet present and future needs.

The Prime Minister said India is committed to becoming a reliable partner in the global supply chain and highlighted its export to many countries of COVID medicines and vaccines as part of its “One Earth, One Health” that has saved millions of lives.

India is now the third largest pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical producer in the world, he said.

Highlighting India’s democratic credentials, Modi said the country has given the world the beautiful gift of “bouquet of hope” which includes technologies to empower the 21st century, Indians’ unshakeable faith in democracy, their and their technology.

The fact is that India is a multilingual and multicultural country which has adapted to work for the welfare of all mankind and not for itself, he said.

India is sending a record number of software engineers across the world while more than 50 lakh software developers are working in the country, the prime minister said and noted that its IT sector has been working around the clock during the coronavirus pandemic to help the world.

Highlighting the growth of emerging business sectors in India, Modi said it has the third highest number of unicorns in the world with more than 10,000 startups registered in the last six months alone.

Entrepreneurship among young Indians has reached a new high, and Indians’ ability to adapt to new technologies and innovation can inject new energy into the country’s global partnership, he said.

India has fought another wave of COVID with complete vigilance and caution while maintaining economic growth, he said and asserted that the country is full of confidence to administer over 160 million doses of vaccines to its population.

Today, India is making policies and making decisions about the present as well as the goals for the next 25 years. During this period, India set itself targets of high growth, saturation of welfare and welfare, Modi pointed out.

“This period of growth will be as green, it will be as clean, it will be as sustainable, it will be as reliable,” he said.

Further, he said that India is focusing on reforms in the right direction and global economic experts have praised India’s decisions.

“We will meet all the expectations that the whole world has of us,” he said.

Modi said lifestyle issues also pose climate challenges and the situation has been further complicated by a ‘throwaway culture’ and consumerism and called for transforming the ‘take-make-use economy’. -throw” of today in a circular economy.

The Prime Minister also called for making “Mission LIFE” a global mass movement and said it could be done with P-3, who he described as “Pro Planet People”.