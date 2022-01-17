Looks like Ron DeSantis could turn into Trump’s personal nightmare





Donald Trump’s growing discord with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is increasingly coming to light. The former president and his former protege have recently publicly taken on issues related to the pandemic, bantering that may be the start of an anticipated showdown between the two Republicans over their 2024 intentions. As the New notes. York Times, Trump appeared to be taking direct aim at DeSantis when, in an interview published last week, he slammed politicians who refuse to say whether or not they’ve had a coronavirus booster shot as gutless. (DeSantis dodged that question last month.) A few days later, in an interview for a conservative podcast, DeSantis dismissed it outright, saying that not speaking out much louder against the coronavirus pandemic response Trump was one of his biggest regrets in office.

While DeSantis and Trump’s relationship was reportedly strained for a while, their tension largely played out in private. Now, with the midterm elections looming and the shape of the 2024 roster, DeSantis, who is up for re-election this year, seems to be establishing himself as someone who isn’t afraid to take on the challenge. man who helped make it happen. Let him do it on COVID-19 restrictions, the Times reports, show how far Republicans have shifted to the right on coronavirus policy and unusually position Trump at odds with hard-line elements of the base of his party. The DeSantisCOVID response in many ways follows an anti-science playbook set in motion by Trump, who now, even with his lukewarm defense of vaccines, may no longer be extreme enough for his own movement. DeSantis may or may not be crazier about COVID than Donald Trump, Jonathan Chait of New York wrote recently. But it’s a telling commentary on the state of their party that he sees his best chance of supplanting Trump by positioning himself as even crazier.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

DeSantis hasn’t said if he plans to run for president in 2024, but is considered a likely candidate, and unlike other Trump followers, he hasn’t said he won’t run. if Trump did. (The magic words, as Trump reportedly told his associates and advisers.) The lack of deference has raised questions for the former president. I wonder why the guy won’t say he won’t run against me, Trump told several associates and advisers, according to the Times. But DeSantis has told friends he thinks waiting for Trump to bend the knee is asking too much, the Times reports.

That DeSantis may not be tailoring his political ambitions to Trump is a threat that Trump seems to be trying to push through. The former president criticized DeSantis as someone without personal charisma and with a lackluster personality, Axios reported over the weekend. This isn’t the first time Trump has tried to crush DeSantis, who is increasingly emerging as a monster of his own making. It’s Trump but a little smarter, more disciplined and blunt without being too blunt, Republican donor Dan Eberhart told The Times, calling DeSantis a formidable 2024 candidate in the Trump lane if Trump doesn’t run. Trump claimed DeSantis by reminding reporters and supporters of the impact his endorsement had on the Florida congressman in 2017. Look, I’ve helped Ron DeSantis on a level no one has ever seen before, said Trump in an interview for a forthcoming book by The Times, Jeremy Peters, underscoring his belief that DeSantis had no chance of winning the governors mansion without his support.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

The Life and Death of Rosanne Boyland, a Capitol Riot Ghislaine Maxwell’s Guilty Verdict in Question Kimberly Guilfoyles Leaked Texts Doing Trumps No Favors Why the Biden Team Rejected a Free Rapid Tests Proposal for the holidays?Melania Trumps Resolution 2022: Grift Like Theres No TomorrowElizabeth Holmes’ Guilty Verdict Won’t Change Silicon Valley TV star Sarah Wynters battles postpartum psychosisFrom the archive: at inside the chaotic last days of TheranosNot a follower? Join Vanity Fair to receive full access to VF.com and the full online archive now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/01/ron-desantis-donald-trump-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos