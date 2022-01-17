Prime Minister Imran Khan uses religion to distract from problems: Shehbaz Sharif – Pakistan





Posted on January 17, 2022 11:40 p.m.

Prime Minister Imran Khan uses religion to distract from problems: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Chairman Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is using religion to divert attention from public issues.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N leader said that Prime Minister Imran’s use of religion is frightening and due to the Prime Minister’s policies the country has gone backwards for many years.

He added that the policy of this wickedness will drag the country backwards.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chairman Shehbaz Sharif said rising oil prices are economic terrorism.

He said this referring to the recent Rs3 increase in petrol and petroleum products which the government had introduced a day earlier (Saturday). The leader of the PML-N said that the new increase in oil prices is tantamount to waging a terrorist war against the country’s poor public. The public gets no relief even after the fall in gasoline prices in the world market.

Shehbaz said the price hike is also done by Imran Niazi in a “benevolent” way. The inefficient, incompetent and corrupt administration has pushed the public into the quagmire of inflation.

Earlier on Saturday, the government raised the price of petrol by Rs 3.01 per liter with immediate effect.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the government has absorbed the rise in oil prices on the international market and has decided to carry out a partial increase in the prices of petroleum products in order to relieve the end consumers.

Petroleum products posted a fourth consecutive weekly gain and registered a 6.2% increase last week in the international market, currently at the highest level since last year.

The statement said the rate of sales tax and petroleum tax on various petroleum products in Pakistan are well below budgeted targets.

He said that against recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for an increase of Rs 5.52 per liter of petrol and Rs 6.19 per liter of high speed diesel, the Prime Minister had ordered to absorb international prices by further reducing sales. Tax for the last fortnight.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the new petrol price will be Rs 147.83 per litre.

High Speed ​​Diesel (HSD) prices have been increased by Rs3 per liter and will now cost Rs144.62 per litre.

The price of kerosene has also been increased by Rs3 per liter to Rs116.48 per litre.

In addition, light diesel will cost Rs3.33 more and will therefore be priced at Rs114.54 per liter.

