Prime Minister Modi’s speech at World Economic Forum Davos Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Davos Agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF) today where he said India had given the whole world a ‘bouquet of hope’. “The bouquet contains – confidence in democracy, technology to empower the 21st century and the talent and temperament of us Indians,” he said.

The WEF annual meeting, which has been held for 50 years in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, could not take place in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and was postponed until early summer this year.

However, the virtual “Davos Agenda” summit would be held for the second consecutive year on the dates originally scheduled for the physical annual meeting.

Strong points:

*We used Corona time for reforms.

* India is facing the third wave of the pandemic as I speak to you today.

* India has given the world a bouquet of hope. We have unwavering faith in this bouquet.

*We also focused on reforms in the right direction. Global economic experts have praised India’s decisions and I am sure that we will fulfill the aspirations of the world vis-à-vis India.

* In just one year, India administered nearly 160 million doses of Covid vaccine. A democracy like India has given the whole world a bouquet of hope. The bouquet contains – confidence in democracy, technology to empower the 21st century and the talent and temperament of us Indians.

* India is battling another wave of COVID-19 with full vigilance and caution while maintaining economic growth.

* In the time of Covid, we have seen India’s vision of One Earth, One Health which has helped save millions of lives by sending medicine to countries. India is today the pharmacy of the world. It is a country whose doctors earn everyone’s trust thanks to their empathy.

*During this crisis, the IT sector has been working around the clock. India is now supplying a record number of software professionals to the world. India has the third highest number of unicorns in the world.

*The previous year, the digital infrastructure developed and adopted by India became its greatest strength. The Aarogya Setu app and CoWin portal is India’s source of pride. There was a time when India was known because of its raaj license. I understand the challenges faced by Indian businesses. We are working to reduce the challenges.

*Indian entrepreneurship, the ability to adopt new technologies, can give new energy to each of our global partners. So now is the best time to invest in India.

* Indian youth entrepreneurship is now reaching a new high. In 2014, where there were a few hundred startups registered in India. At the same time, their number has exceeded 60,000 today. It also has more than 80 unicorns, of which more than 40 have been made in 2021.

* Today, India is making policies, making decisions about the present as well as the goals for the next 25 years. In this period, India has set itself goals of high growth, well-being saturation and well-being. This period of growth will be as green, it will be as clean, it will be as durable, it will be as reliable.

*We must accept that our way of life is also a big challenge for the climate. The throw away culture and consumerism have compounded the climate challenge. It is very important to move quickly towards the circular economy which is the current “take-make-use-throw away” economy.

*Although India constitutes 70% of the world’s population which consumes only 5% of electricity, our effort for sustainable development is 100%.