Politics
Boris Johnson ‘lied to Parliament’ about Downing Street party, says Dominic Cummings | Political news
The former chief adviser to Boris Johnson said the Prime Minister knew in advance of a Downing Street drinks party during the first coronavirus lockdown and agreed it could continue, claims that have been confirmed to Sky News by a second source.
In one updated post on its Substack page, Dominique Cummings said he raised his concerns about the event in garden number 10 in May 2020 directly to PM and “would swear under oath that this is what happened”.
“The Prime Minister was made aware of the invitation, he knew it was a drink, he lied to Parliament,” he wrote on Twitter, posting a link to the last entry.
Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, emailed officials with an invitation to the event on May 20, suggesting attendees “BYOB” (bring your own bottle or booze).
The appearance of the email sparked anger and led to calls, including from some Tory MPs, for the Prime Minister to resign.
If it is established that Mr Johnson knew in advance of the party’s existence and lied to Parliament that he thought it was a ‘work event’, he would be at great risk greater to be forced to resign.
The May 20 event is the latest in a series of reported gatherings in Downing Street and other government departments during COVID restrictions in 2020 and 2021 that are under investigation.
Among the last to make the headlines were two evenings organized in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Phillip’s funeral last year.
A second Downing Street source told Sky’s political editor Beth Rigby that the Prime Minister had been warned of the May 20 rally before it took place.
But Downing Street said earlier on Monday it was not true that Mr Johnson had been warned in advance and repeated the Prime Minister’s assertion to MPs last week that he “implicitly” believed that it was a professional event.
Number 10 repeated that denial following Mr Cummings’ latest post.
Mr. Cummings left number 10 in November 2020 and has since been a persistent critic of Mr Johnson.
‘You must enter this madhouse’
In his Substack message, Mr Cummings said he warned Mr Reynolds that his email ‘broke the rules’ and also raised his concerns directly with the Prime Minister.
“In the midst of a discussion about the future of the cabinet secretary and the PPS itself, which had been going on for days, I said to the prime minister something like: ‘Martin invited the building for a drink, c ‘is what I’m talking about, you ‘must enter this madhouse,'” he wrote.
“The Prime Minister dismissed it.”
Mr Cummings claimed Number 10 was ‘throwing as many confusing glitter as possible, such as nonsense about a ‘drinking culture’ meant to shift blame’ as the pressure on the Prime Minister continues.
But he said MPs should ‘focus on the essentials’ at the May 20 rally.
“The PPS of the PM [principal private secretary] invited people to an aperitif. The PPS has been ordered to cancel the invitation of at least two people.
“He checked with the Prime Minister if the party should go ahead. The Prime Minister agreed that he should.
“They both went to the party. It was actually a drinks party.
“The Prime Minister has repeatedly told MPs that he has no idea about parties.
“The events of May 20 alone, let alone the series of other events, mean that the Prime Minister lied to Parliament about parties.
“Not only me, but other eyewitnesses who discussed it at the time would swear under oath that this is what happened.”
Where are we in the “partygate” row?
A Cabinet Office investigation, led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, is continuing to examine evidence around several gatherings which may have breached the COVID rules in place at the time.
The conclusions of his investigation could arrive this week at the earliest, but the publication of his report could slip into next week in light of the latest revelations.
Anger and discontent among Tory MPs appear to be growing, with Tim Loughton becoming the sixth backbench MP to publicly demand Mr Johnson’s resignation over the ‘terminal damage’ the revelations have done to his reputation.
Party insiders estimate around 20 Tory MPs submitted letters of censure to the Prime Minister at the 1922 Committee of Tory MPs, the Daily Telegraph reported.
A formal vote of no confidence will take place if 54 letters are submitted.
What has been the reaction to these latest claims?
Pat McFadden, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said if Mr Cummings’ claims are true then the Prime Minister’s ‘ragged fig leaf’ of defense that he believed the May 20 rally was a “work event” would have been “exploded”. “.
Ian Blackford, the leader of the SNP at Westminster, said Mr Cummings is a ‘key witness’ in the Cabinet Office inquiry and that if he is not questioned as part of it, the inquiry “will not be worth the paper it is written on”.
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, who called for Mr Johnson’s resignation, told Sky News that ‘clearly someone is not telling the truth’ and ‘if it turns out to be Boris Johnson then it’s ‘is terminal’.
“To deceive parliament, to deceive the public as prime minister, is a cardinal sin and it will end his career,” he said.
Also speaking to Sky News, former attorney general Dominic Grieve said the Prime Minister had ‘undoubtedly lied’ about his knowledge of the Downing Street parties and that ‘the evidence of his dishonesty is overwhelming’.
Tory MP Craig Mackinlay said he had not sent a letter calling for a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister, but acknowledged the government was going through ‘very difficult times’ and that Mr Johnson had been ‘caught in default”.
Fellow Tory Mark Logan, who represents Bolton North East, said the Prime Minister had ‘a lot to convince’ and needed to ‘speak from the heart’ to get things back on track.
