Odisha FC seek new dawn, Marcelinho sparks for lowly NorthEast United





Goa: Odisha FC will be looking for a new dawn after parting ways with manager Kiko Ramirez when they take on fellow stragglers NorthEast United FC in the Hero Indian Super League at PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday.

Odisha parted ways with Kiko Ramirez after their last game against Kerala Blasters which they lost, falling to ninth position with 13 points from 10 games.

Kino Garcia has been announced as his interim replacement and Tuesday will have a job to do to resurrect the ship against a NorthEast United side looking to galvanize their arsenal on their own. NorthEast United are a step below Odisha in 10th position with nine points from 11 commitments.

Meanwhile, Marcelinho is set to make his NEUFC debut against former club Odisha as the Brazilian striker marks his return to Hero ISL. With 33 goals and 18 assists in the Hero ISL, Marcelinho brings great experience and a third finishing ability as NorthEast United hope to turn things around. Marcelinho won the Hero ISL Golden Boot in 2016 while playing for Delhi Dynamos. He then moved to FC Pune City before joining Hyderabad FC.

After just one season at Hyderabad FC, Marcelinho joined Odisha FC in 2020 before signing for ATK Mohun Bagan on loan for the second half of last season.

Garcia’s first job will be to stabilize the porous defense. Odisha have conceded 24 goals in just 10 games this season. No team has conceded more goals than Odisha.

NorthEast United midfield pivot Hernan Santana netted a superb free-kick in their draw against FC Goa and has looked good lately. In a season where NorthEast United have been plagued by injuries, Hernan Santana has played more minutes than any other NorthEast United player. The Spanish midfielder has alternated between playing as a centre-back and in midfield this season, but has recently settled into a midfield role due to the emergence of the Patrick Flottmann-Mashoor Shereef duo. Santana is the Northeast USA’s chief orchestrator in possession, having more touches on the ball and making more passes than any other NEUFC player.

Imran Khan has also stepped up in the absence of Fede Gallego as NorthEast Uniteds creative outlet this season. He has three assists to his name this season. Among Indian players, only Roshan Singh (5) has more assists than Imran Khan.

The last time the two teams met in the first half of the season, Odisha lost 1-0.

