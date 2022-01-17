People forced to wait for hours to leave the rally





Former President Donald Trump’s return to the rally stage on Saturday night was marked by a typical airing of grievances and lies about voter fraud and the pandemic.

It’s the show people came for, and the thousands who attended the Trump rally in Arizona were thrilled to see it. The fun was spoiled for some, however, when they tried to leave and were forced to wait for hours in the parking lot.

Social media is full of claims that people weren’t allowed to leave before Trump left. Viral TikToks and tweets show long lines of cars and complaints about parking lot wait times.

The Arizona Republic reported, “Although event attendees left happy, when they arrived in their cars, their moods may have turned sour. Many people leaving the site had to wait over an hour before they were able to get out of the dirt parking lots and get back on the road.

The delayed start followed equally long waits to enter the event, which is only accessible by a single two-lane road.

This isn’t the first time people have complained about long waits to leave a Trump rally. During the 2020 campaign, hundreds of people were forced to wait for hours in freezing temperatures after a campaign event in Nebraska, reports The Hill.

TikToker @special_head spoke to people waiting to leave the rally in Arizona. Some reportedly waited up to three hours. A woman claimed she couldn’t leave before Trump did because the Secret Service had to secure the road.

A man wearing a ‘Gods Guns & Trump’ shirt angrily told TikToker: ‘The Secret Service can fuck off. And fucking know how to do their job well.

“This is shit. I’ve never had my freedom restricted like this in my life,” a woman in a red vest with an American pin on the lapel told TikToker.

“And of all the places for that to happen. My first Trump rally.

The woman said they left early in a bid to avoid traffic and planned to air the rest of the speech. More than two hours later, and an hour after Trump’s remarks ended, they were still waiting to leave. She said Trump, vendors, RVs and others were allowed out before the general public.

” I am a lawyer. It is false imprisonment,” she said. “…They treat us like commoners. Let all the VIPs come first and who cares about the little people.

A caption on the TikTok claims the parking lot had no restrooms.

Another of special_head’s TikToks from the rally includes the unverified claim that some women peed while waiting. The TikTok has nearly 1.5 million views so far.

“HELD HOSTAGE AT TRUMP RALLY,” one Twitter user wrote of the delay. “What a way to treat your supporters.”

But it wasn’t just TikTok. Claims of mile-long traffic lines to get in and out of the rally are also circulating on Twitter.

And the priority parking lot has been emptied

— President National Ambivalence Foundation (@uconnhenry) January 17, 2022

Estimates of the length of the line of cars range from five to 25 miles. During his speech, Trump himself made the latter claim, which some dispute.

Even people apparently happy with the event described traffic jams and hours of waiting in the parking lot.

The rally was the first since Trump lost his re-election bid. Trump is planning another rally in Texas later this month.

Learn more about virus policy

*First published: January 17, 2022, 10:37 a.m. CST

Claire Goforth

Claire Goforth is a staff writer at the Daily Dot and covers all things politics and technology, with a focus on the far right and conspiracy theories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailydot.com/debug/hours-long-wait-leaving-donald-trump-rally/

