Another Covid wave but in a positive mood: PM Modi | India News





NEW DELHI: A fortnight before the budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a bold plea for foreign investment, assuring all investors’ support, saying India has accelerated reforms and infrastructure and the financial mood is positive even if it faces another wave.

Entrepreneurship in the country can provide new energy to every global partner. Now is the best time to invest in India, he told the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, which is being held virtually.

He listed a host of reform steps and initiatives, ranging from a reduction in corporate tax rates to the elimination of retroactive taxation, the PLI regime and the easing of rules, in this which was seen as an indication that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an investor-friendly budget on February 1.

The government is looking to boost investment significantly in the coming months to ensure that the growth process stays on course and more jobs are created in the country.

There was a time when India was known for License Raj, the government controlled most things. We are trying to remove these challenges. We are trying to promote the ease of doing business and reduce government intervention, he said, while highlighting the development of technologies and platforms such as CoWin to deal with the pandemic, the contribution of the pharmaceutical industry and sought to position India as a trusted partner for global supply chains. .

He suggested that proposed free trade agreements with the UK, European Union, United Arab Emirates and Australia would help and boost investment in semiconductors and other businesses. He also listed the major asset monetization and infrastructure investment plans lined up by the government.

Today, India is making policies for the present and the next 25 years, it is decisive. During this period, India set itself a target of high growth and saturation of well-being and well-being. This era of growth will also be green, clean, sustainable and reliable, Modi said.

While mentioning that India was well ahead of its target on the Paris goals, the Prime Minister said: While making significant commitments on the global goals and the tradition of sticking to them, we have set ourselves a net zero goal. With a world population of 17%, India may only contribute 5% of global carbon emissions, but it is 100% committed to addressing the global climate challenge. Calling for reform of multilateral agencies, he stressed the need for cooperation between countries and global bodies while pointing to cryptocurrencies as a possible area for coordinated action.

Even as the government seeks to strike a balance between regulating or banning private digital currencies, Modi said that given the link to technology, it was not possible for a country to deal with it.

