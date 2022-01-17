Reflecting on January 6, Trump pushes strange new conspiracy theory





Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona largely met expectations. The former president lied about his electoral defeat; he needlessly sowed racial resentment with false claims that whites had no access to vaccines; and the Republican even gave his support to a discredited conspiracy theory about the FBI.

But what struck me as particularly noteworthy were Trump’s concerns about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. In the words of the former president:

“They never talk about that crowd. They talk about the people who came down to the Capitol. They don’t talk about the size of that crowd. I believe it was the biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken to before. And they were there to protest the election… I think it was the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen, and fake news never talks about it.

A year after the riot, after having had time to reflect on the events, Trump has identified what he considers to be the really important detail of the events of January 6, 2021. The dead? Insurgent intent? The alleged crimes? The defilement of our seat of government? Attempts to use violence to throw off our system of democracy?

No, what really weighs on the former president is the extent to which “they” fail to recognize the size of the crowd that appeared in the nation’s capital before the riot.

There’s a strange symmetry in the circumstances: On Trump’s first full day in office in January 2017, the Republican was concerned about the size of his inaugural crowd, to the point that he literally called the National Park Service, asking photographic evidence that his audience was bigger than it looked.

Five years later, he is no longer in power, still obsessed with crowd size, which he continues to regard as proof of his self-proclaimed greatness.

Indeed, this guy can not pass up. Last summer, Trump insisted that “more than a million people” attended his January 6 anti-election rally. Last week, as he sat down with One America News, he was back.

“Massive numbers. They don’t cover the number of people,” Trump said of his Jan. 6 hearing. “They always show the Capitol with a very small, just a tiny percentage of the people that were there. They never show helicopter photos of that amazing crowd because it was the biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken to. before. I’ve never had a crowd, I’ve never seen such a big crowd.”

He added: “You know what that number was, right? And I don’t even talk about it. And they don’t talk about it….”[This was] the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen and I’ve spoken in front of the biggest crowds, the biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken by far. Many times, I think.”

For good measure, the former president went on to say, “Why don’t they show the real crowd that was there on January 6? The crowd of people that was the biggest I’ve ever seen. I don’t saw none you can barely get a pic we are trying to find pics they censored the pics they don’t want to show this crowd because it shows what it was about they were there for a rigged election .

First, the election was not rigged.

Second, the crowd at the Ellipse on January 6 was nowhere near a million people.

Third, there is no nefarious group, identified only as “them”, conspiring behind the scenes to hide evidence of their mob size.

And finally, the events of January 6 had an extraordinary significance. The fact that Trump is obsessed with crowd size, and nothing else, reflects how twisted his priorities are.

That said, if the former president was eager to share his thoughts on the day, I suspect the House select committee investigating the attack would love to chat with him.

