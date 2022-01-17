Politics
‘Can’t say’ if Boris Johnson will lead Tories in next election, says Steve Baker
Boris JohnsonThe direction of the UK is at stake, according to a backbench Tory who said it was “impossible to say” whether he will lead the Tories in the next general election.
Steve Baker, former head of the European research group which backs Brexit, said his constituents were ‘absolutely furious’ about the numerous allegations of deconfinement surrounding the Prime Minister.
Asked if he expected Mr Johnson to remain in office in the next election, Mr Baker said: “In a situation as volatile as this, it is impossible to say. “
He added: “Right now, listening to the public, who remember very well all the sacrifices he made, I think people might just be too angry to forgive.”
About 20 letters of no confidence in the Prime Minister’s leadership have been submitted by Tory MPs, but Mr Baker has not confirmed whether he is one of them.
Six Tory MPs have publicly called on Mr Johnson to quit, including the leader of the Scottish Tories, but loyal ministers believe he can hang on.
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi told ITV News he was “completely confident” Mr Johnson would stay on.
But allegations of breaches of Covid rules are piling up around the Prime Minister and his Number 10 staff, with an investigation currently looking into at least nine separate parties attended by members of the government.
The latest accusation, reported by the Mirror, is that he attended a pre-Christmas 2020 departure and gave a speech to mark the departure of his defense adviser, Captain Steve Higham.
This follows revelations last week that Mr Johnson’s staff broke Covid rules to party at Number 10 the day before Prince Philip’s funeral – which the Queen was forced to attend socially distant from his family because of coronavirus limitations.
Nadhim Zahawi says he thinks Boris Johnson will remain prime minister:
Number 10 said sorry to Buckingham Palace for hosting the event on April 16, 2021.
days earlier Mr Johnson was forced to personally apologize to the Commons for attending another garden party at Number 10 May 20, 2020, at the height of the first confinement.
The prime minister said he thought it was a business event.
These events, and a number of others, are being investigated by senior official Sue Gray.
Mr Zahawi said people should wait for this investigation to be completed before convicting the Prime Minister.
He told ITV News: “He’s human, he makes mistakes and when he makes a mistake he comes to Parliament to apologize and I think it’s right that we wait for the inquiry.”
But as ITV News political editor Robert Peston said Mr Johnson is the only person with the power to decide his own sentence. and he could choose to ignore the probe’s findings.
And it has been reported that two plans are in the works which will see Mr Johnson stay on; Operation Save Big Dog and Operation Big Dog – however, Mr. Zahawi denied that either exists.
Operation Red Meat, according to several newspapers, is an attempt to appease Tory MPs unhappy with his behavior by introducing pro-Tory policies.
Among these are speculation that BBC licensing fees will be scrapped and a plan to use the military to stop migrants crossing the border illegally.
Operation Save Big Dog, as reported in the newspapers, is a plan for Mr Johnson to reshuffle his top team, with senior figures such as Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds – who invited 100 staff to attend drinks on May 20, 2020 – be given the boot.
This would allow him to blame those who break the rules below him and absolve himself.
Mr Zahawi said there were “no plans to fire people at Number 10 or anywhere else”, but added that people would be “held accountable” if the investigation found any laws had been broken.
Downing Street said Mr Johnson was not called Big Dog, with the Prime Minister’s spokesman telling the reporter: ‘I’ve never heard that term used.
When asked if the prime minister called himself by his nickname, the spokesman replied: “Certainly not to my knowledge.”
Mr Zahawi also said he did not recognize Operation Red Meat and “that is not how the departments operate”.
It is unclear whether any policies would satisfy angry backbenchers, with six are now publicly calling for his resignation.
There must be 54 letters of no confidence in the prime minister before a vote on his leadership can be triggered.
But Mr Zahawi said ‘big calls’ made by the Prime Minister, such as Brexit and rolling out the vaccine, will mean he stays on because he has them ‘correct’.
