Erdogan opens apartment complex in Albania for earthquake victims





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on an official visit to Albania on Monday, opened an apartment complex for Albanian earthquake victims and took part in other ceremonies and a high-level meeting. The complex was funded and built by Turkey for Albanians who lost their homes in the 6.3 magnitude earthquake in late 2019, which killed 51 people and displaced nearly 17,000. Albania’s grief is our grief; Albania’s happiness is our happiness. We make no distinction between your peace and well-being and ours. We acted as soon as we heard about the earthquake and ran to help you in every way, Erdogan said at the official ceremony. Erdogan called the project a sign of good and strong relations between Albania and Turkey. Albanian authorities thanked Erdogan for Turkey’s help during and after the earthquake, while hundreds of people gathered to welcome the Turkish president. Erdogan doesn’t just think and talk, he gets things done. He also always wants his brother’s kindness, as the Prophet Muhammad said, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has said. President Erdogan says what he does and does what he says, Rama added. Speaker of Parliament Lindita Nikolla was among those who thanked Turkey. I offer my deepest thanks and gratitude. You [Turkey and Erdogan] stood with us through the earthquake and the pandemic. Thanks to you, Albanian families will stay in warm homes, Nikolla said. Turkey’s housing development administration, TOKI, has built a €42 million apartment complex in Lac municipality, Kurbin region, where 522 Albanian families will be housed free of charge. In addition to the apartment complex, Turkey has restored two schools in the same neighborhood and a square named Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a sign of gratitude. President Erdogan also inaugurated the Ottoman-era Ethem Bey Mosque in central Tirana, which was restored by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, TIKA. After the opening ceremony, the two leaders held a meeting behind closed doors and later the Albanian and Turkish ministers signed seven agreements on economy, culture and tourism. Erdogan said in a joint press conference with Rama that Turkey will continue to stand with Albania in good times and bad, but he also warned Albanians against supporters of his nemesis , the exiled Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen, who, along with his supporters, Ankara calls the “FETO”. We have also discussed the FETO issue in our meetings. This organization poses a threat not only to Turkey but also to all the countries in which it operates, Erdogan said, urging the Albanian government to act. Erdogan and his government accuse FETO of orchestrating the failed 2016 coup, which Gulen denies. It deeply harms our nation that FETO can still operate in Albania. In the coming period, we sincerely hope that more concrete, persistent and rapid measures will be taken against the FETO structures in Albania, Erdogan added. Thousands of institutions, universities, schools, banks, media companies, NGOs and private businesses owned or run by suspected members of the Gulens network have been seized since authorities under Erdogan crushed the coup attempt and that the Turkish government continues to pressure other countries to do the same.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://balkaninsight.com/2022/01/17/erdogan-opens-apartment-complex-in-albania-for-quake-victims/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos