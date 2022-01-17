Trump superfans dream of a race again and JFK Jr. on the ticket





If Kallatsa was worried about sounding too conspiratorial, he shouldn’t have been. He wasn’t the only one among the crowd to believe that JFK Jr. is not only still alive, but is also a secret Trump supporter embedded deep in the Deep State. One attendee was spotted wearing a red shirt with the faces of Trump, Kennedy and Kennedy Jr. in the crowd. Michael Protzman, the QAnon influencer who hosted the event last year at Dallas Dealey Plaza where he and others also believed John F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. would rise from the dead, was spotted in the stands at the rally.

Elsewhere, there were individuals wearing hats that read Trump Won and buttons with Q. Figures from fringe QAnon online groups, like Jim and Ron Watkins, shared their visit to the rally with followers online. And conservative activist Ali Alexander, who helped organize the January 6 Stop the Steal rally last year, which led to countless arrests and fears about the erosion of American democracy, had a priority access to the event.

One of the introductory speakers, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona), who represents the district that includes Florence, invoked a storm from a phrase used by QAnon in his speech. Another speaker was Arizona State Rep. Mark Finchem, who is running for Arizona Secretary of State, has been linked to QAnon and allegedly discussed conspiracies over a network of elected officials involved in a pedophilia ring. Both were endorsed by Trump.

Trump has always had one foot in the camp of right-wing conspirators, starting with his promotion of pronatalism during the Obama years. Ousted from power, he continued to embrace and amplify this world and its views, effectively solidifying it as the basis of the Republican Party. Figures once relegated to internet corners and party fringes have been welcomed with open arms at Trump rallies and have found some of their theories shared by the former president himself.

On stage Saturday night, Trump pushed a right-wing conspiracy suggesting that some of the people who attacked the US Capitol on January 6 were actually FBI informants.

Exactly how many of those present at the Capitol complex on January 6 were FBI confidential informants or otherwise worked directly or indirectly with an agency of the United States government? People want to hear that, Trump said.

Days earlier, the congressional committee investigating the attacks in the capital said it had interviewed Ray Epps, the Arizona man at the heart of the theory that the FBI was secretly involved in the riots. Epps, the select committee said, had informed investigators that he was not employed by, working with or acting under the direction of any law enforcement agency on January 5 or 6 or at any other time, and that he was never an informant for the FBI or any other law enforcement agency.

But that hasn’t stopped the former president, who, following in the footsteps of allies like Rep. Matt Gaetz, (R-Fla.) and Sen. Ted Cruz, (R-Texas), as well as the Fox host News Tucker Carlson suggested Epps was part of a false flag operation. How about a guy, come on, come on everyone. Epps, Trump said.

It was one of several lines from Trump in which he urged his supporters to dismiss the evidence before them. Elsewhere, he continued to claim that his electoral defeat was the result of an elaborate effort to cheat on the part of Democrats.

Why don’t they investigate November 3, a rigged and stolen election? Trump told a cheering crowd that jumped to their feet. Why don’t they watch this, and there’s massive evidence that shows exactly what I’m talking about.

Trump also said he plans to address Democrat and media dishonesty surrounding the Capitol riots, including his false claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocked the National Guard from going to the Capitol. to stop the riots on January 6. For followers, the comments didn’t raise eyebrows, they drew applause.

Why don’t they talk about the guy who killed that girl Ashli ​​Babbitt? said Cece Fager of Mesa, Ariz., referring to the Jan. 6 protester who was fatally shot by a Capitol police officer as she and others attempted to break down a door leading to the Presidents’ Lobby of the Bedroom. Everything is a cover-up. Our country is so divided, it’s sad.

Thousands of people had come on a cold, windy night an hour south of Phoenix to journey to dusty desert fairgrounds to see and hear from the former president. Dressed in red, white and blue Trump attire or wearing t-shirts with, shall we say, colorful words for Biden, his supporters danced to his MAGA rally playlist, took selfies with each other and clapped the hands of strangers as they walked past.

And as the warm-up acts and Trump spoke, they came together in chorus to sing Lets Go Brandon, a popular GOP slogan that gives Biden the middle finger, and Lock him up, aimed at Anthony Fauci, the pundit. infectious diseases turned conservative enemy.

Few, if any, masks were worn. Nor was there much concern about the pandemic tearing the country apart (Trump, for his part, did not encourage supporters to get vaccinated against Covid, as he had in recent appearances, but instead spoke out against vaccination mandates). They were happy to be in a crowd of like-minded people, but also angry at Biden, at the Democrats, at the media for, among other things, their portrayal of the Jan. 6 riots. After all, some of them had been there.

This included Diane Meade of La Verne, Calif., who said she traveled 6.5 hours to Florence on Saturday night because she thinks the 2020 election was stolen and wants to be on the right side of history. Meade said she was at the Capitol on the day of the riot and has since felt persecuted.

People associate me with a terrorist group. I am guilty by association, said Meade, who said she did not enter the Capitol. I went to demonstrate peacefully. The people I met love our country.

As the gathering drew to a close, the ardor of the festivities had become laced with anger. Terry Schultz, an Arizona snowbird from North Dakota, was waiting on the tailgate of a truck. His friends called the rally invigorating. Schultz, however, seemed agitated by, as he explained, all the corruption Democrats have pulled. The election, he says, was stolen. Trump was robbed.

It was a whole load of bullshit, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/01/17/trump-rally-arizona-2024-527253 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos