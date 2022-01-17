Joint efforts are the only way to fight pandemic, Xi says in online speech in Davos





Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that joint efforts are the only way to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and called for equitable distribution of vaccines and an accelerated global inoculation campaign. He also said that holding each other back or shifting responsibility would only unnecessarily delay the response and also distract us from the main objective. In a special ‘state of the world’ address on the first day of the week-long online summit on the World Economic Forum’s Davos agenda, he said humanity will certainly move forward, but that the world must defeat the pandemic together. “A giant ship is brave enough to brave the storm. The pandemic is proving long. It is impacting health and the economy. Holding back and shifting blame will only shift our goals,” he said. declared. Promoting greater openness in the global economy and greater cooperation, he said, “We need to break down barriers, not build walls. We need to open up and integrate more. Jinping warned of serious negative fallout if major economies slam pauses or flip-flop in their monetary policies. He also said that the world must get rid of the Cold War mentality and confrontation will lead to disastrous consequences. We must explore new engines of economic growth to promote a stable and robust global economic recovery, he added. The Chinese president said some developing countries have fallen back into poverty due to the pandemic while some developed countries are also going through hard times. “Developed nations need responsible economic policies, need to control the ripple effects of policies to avoid impacting developing countries,” he said while affirming that China will continue to open up and is committed to economic and market reforms. He also called for global rules on the digital economy and greater information sharing across the world. “The world is undergoing major changes, not seen for a century and how to overcome the pandemic and build a post-COVID world is a common concern for people around the world,” he said during his address at the summit by video conference. The deadly virus, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, has so far seen over 32 crores of confirmed cases globally with over 55 lakh deaths. The international community has fought a stubborn battle against COVID-19, and concerted efforts by the international community mean major progress has been made in the global fight against the pandemic, Jinping said. Stressing the importance of vaccines, he called for ensuring their equitable distribution, accelerating immunization and closing the global immunization gap. The World Health Organization has also criticized the unequal distribution of vaccines and asked manufacturers and other countries to contribute to COVAX, a UN-backed program to provide vaccines to poor countries. So far it has delivered 1 billion doses. According to the WHO, 36 of its 194 member countries have vaccinated less than 10% of the population and 88 have inoculated less than 40%. According to the latest data from the Chinese government, the Chinese economy grew by 8.1% in 2021, exceeding its own target of 6%, despite challenges including epidemic resurgences and a complicated external environment. China’s economy, which was the first to be hit by coronavirus and recover early from the pandemic, had grown 2.3% in 2020, the lowest annual growth rate in 45 years. In his address at the WEF event, Jinping said China will provide an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to African countries and 150 million doses to ASEAN countries. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

