Trump, DeSantis Spar Over Covid, Vaccines and a ‘Dull Personality’





For a time, former President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have been tiptoeing, offering public praise while seeking the affections of GOP voters ahead of a possible presidential primary. This made sense, as the two largely share MAGA’s mission and look to the same constituents for support. But the niceties were always going to end the minute Ron and Don became serious political rivals. Last week seems to have been the tipping point, as the two swapped beards, some more veiled than others.

My friends, the pre-pre-pre-presidential primary season is over and the pre-pre-presidential primary season is upon us.

Trump, Axios reports, has mocked DeSantis in private conversations, telling people that the governor has a “dull personality” and is not a strong contender for the 2024 Republican nomination. Those “private” conversations have now, either strategically or as part of the general chaos of Trumpworld, has been leaked to the press. Axios quotes a recent Trump confidant who reports that, “In the context of the 2024 election, he usually gives DeSantis a pop in the nose in the middle of this type of conversation.” (A pop in the nose! God!)

DeSantis, meanwhile, approaches criticism of Trump with caution, despite still being largely ind. Last week, the governor took to Ruthless, a conservative podcast, to stake his claim as a politician who, even in the early days of Covid, took the most conservative line. In this case, that means doing little to disrupt the spread of a disease that has since become responsible for the deaths of more than 847,000 Americans, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Ruthless, DeSantis was asked what he would do differently if he knew all about the virus we now know. He said he regretted not speaking out more forcefully against the lockdowns in the early months of the pandemic. “I never thought this would lead to the country being locked down,” DeSantis said, referring to early discussions with health officials and Vice President Pence, head of the White House coronavirus task force. of Trump. “Knowing now what I know then, if that [a lockdown was] a threat earlier, I would have been much louder trying to say, you know, it’s not [inaudible]. But what happened is that people like [Dr. Anthony] Fauci panicked.

DeSantis notably isn’t attacking Trump head-on in this area, and in nominating Fauci he’s largely focused on the right-wing’s favorite pandemic boogeyman. But embedded in a critique of the lockdowns is a critique of Trump, who called for limited lockdowns at the start of the pandemic before reversing course later – and it’s probably no accident that DeSantis’ name has also checked Pence’s name.

The simmering tension goes back further than that, however. Earlier last week, Trump took to One America News to confuse politicians (like DeSantis) who refused to say whether they had taken a Covid booster shot. “I got the recall. Lots of politicians – I watched a few politicians being interviewed and one of the questions was, “Did you get the reminder?” because they had the vaccine, and they answer like – in other words, the answer is ‘yes’ but they don’t want to say it because they’re gutless,” Trump said.

Trump had been booed by an otherwise friendly crowd earlier this week for saying he had been boosted, and he presumably saw potential weakness among vaccine-wary Republican voters.

It’s a new phase in a low-level conflict that’s been going on for a long, long time: As early as July 2020, the New York Times reported that DeSantis was undermining Trump’s attempts to raise funds for a possible Republican National Convention in Jacksonville. . In November 2021, Trump was telling his Mar-a-Lago guests that he made DeSantis’ political career and deserved credit for his “success” in Florida.

It doesn’t take a political genius to see the root cause of the Trump-DeSantis tension: the very real possibility of them running against each other for the GOP nomination in 2024. A host of potential candidates have said they wouldn’t run if Trump did, but DeSantis refused to bend the knee. And in a Republican Party where Trump tolerates no rivals and tolerates no dissent, his alliance with DeSantis was never going to last.

