Time to invest in India, PM Modi tells WEF : The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, January 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a gathering of world business and political leaders that now is the best time to invest in India. Stressing that in the economic field, India is progressing with encouraging results, he said in a special online address at the World Economic Forum on Monday that a strong democracy like India brings the world a “beautiful gift”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a special state of the world address during the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda, via video conference, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. PTI The gift, he said, was “a bouquet of hope” even as India battled a new wave of the Covid pandemic with appropriate circumspection and caution. “There was a time,” Modi said, “when India was recognized for its raj license. But the current government understands the difficulties faced by business and has constantly tried to remove all those challenges.” “Today, the ease of doing business has increased, government interference has decreased, and corporate tax rates have been reduced to make it more competitive in the world. These sweeping economic reforms are another big reason for which India is the most attractive destination,” he said. “Just as expatriate Indians flaunt their skills on the world stage, the youth in India are ready to take your businesses to new heights,” the prime minister said while listing insurance, defence, banking, space like sectors that have been deregulated and where overseas. companies need to invest. The Prime Minister gave a detailed overview of the reforms so far, such as reducing 25,000 compliance-related standards, removing retrospective taxation and generally restoring industry confidence. The geospatial mapping space has been deregulated and outdated regulations removed in the IT and BPO space. India is committed to becoming a trusted partner in the global supply chain, he added. The Prime Minister’s speech last year at the WEF came at a bad time when he said that ‘India is one of the most successful countries in saving lives’ and that India ‘is a country who saved humanity from a great catastrophe by saving its citizens from the pandemic”. ‘. The devastating second wave hit soon after. This time, he said, “in times of distress, we have seen how India’s ‘One Earth, One World’ vision has helped many countries with much-needed medicines and vaccines, saving lives. million lives. “Today, India is the third largest pharmaceutical producer in the world and is one of the countries whose medical professionals and doctors, through their empathy and expertise, earn the trust of all,” he said. he declares. Speaking to the World Economic Forum #DavosAgenda. @wef https://t.co/SIjcQ741NB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2022 #Covid #Davos #growth #Modi #WEF #worldeconomicforum

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/world-economic-forum-india-working-on-signing-free-trade-deals-with-many-countries-says-pm-modi-362088 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos