Boris Johnson’s ex-assistant accuses him of lying to British Parliament

It is Cummings’ latest tirade against his former boss since he was forced out of the job 14 months ago. His January 7 article about a Downing Street party on May 20, 2020 which Johnson attended forced the Prime Minister to apologize in the House of Commons and left him to fight to save his career.

Boris Johnson’s former senior aide Dominic Cummings has accused the Prime Minister of lying to Parliament, saying he would swear under oath the Prime Minister knew and allowed a party in Downing Street at the height of the lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19. pandemic.

Now Cummings is upping the ante again, saying Johnson misled lawmakers.

In his statement last week, Johnson said he thought he was attending a business meeting and only stayed 25 minutes. His office has also repeatedly said that the prime minister was unaware of the event in advance and did not receive the BYOB email invitation from his principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds.

After several newspapers reported over the weekend that Johnson had been urged not to let the party go on, his spokesman Max Blain reiterated that it was not accurate to suggest he was aware of the May 20 event. It is wrong to say that the Prime Minister was briefed or warned before this, he said.

Yet hours later, Cummings wrote on his blog that Johnson not only knew about the party, but agreed with Reynolds that it should go ahead after at least two people raised concerns. Not only me, but other eyewitnesses who spoke about it at the time would have sworn under oath that this is what happened.

The events of May 20 alone, let alone the series of other events, mean the Prime Minister lied to Parliament about parties, Cummings said.

The accusation is particularly sensitive as many Tory MPs have said they are awaiting the outcome of a government inquiry into the party – as well as other allegations of pandemic rule-breaking in Downing Street – before deciding whether Johnson has them. misled and if they still support his leadership.

Rules banning social gatherings were still in place in May 2020 as the UK, which suffered one of the highest death tolls from coronavirus in the world, battled to contain the first wave of the pandemic .

The Johnsons administration has been dogged by reports of other parties breaking regulations. In December, the Prime Minister told the House of Commons he had been furious to see a clip of Downing Street aides joking about a Christmas party during the second lockdown – but said he had been assured to repeatedly that there was no party and no COVID rules were broken.