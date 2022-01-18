Politics
Chinese Premier Xi Jinping warns Europe and the United States against a rapid hike in interest rates
Chinese Premier Xi Jinping has warned the United States and Europe against rapidly raising interest rates for fear of hampering the global recovery from the coronavirus.
He called for greater global cooperation against Covid-19 and said China would send an additional 1 billion doses of the vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to abandon a Cold War mentality at a time of growing geopolitical tensions.
Speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum usually held in Davos, Switzerland, China’s supreme leader warned against raising interest rates and cutting stimulus spending or the risk of serious economic consequences due to ripple effects in developing markets.
As global inflation risks surfaced, policymakers should strengthen economic policy coordination and develop policies to prevent the global economy from plunging again.
We must do whatever is necessary to erase the shadow of the pandemic and boost economic and social recovery and development, he said.
Protectionism and unilateralism cannot protect anyone. Ultimately, they harm the interests of others as well as his own. Worse still are the practices of hegemony and intimidation, which run counter to the course of history.
A zero-sum approach that increases one’s own gain at the expense of others will not help, he added.
He said China stands ready to work with other governments on climate change, but did not announce any new initiatives or offer any resources. It is up to the developed countries to provide the money and the technology.
His words came as China’s coal production hit record highs last year as Beijing encouraged miners to increase production to protect the country’s energy supply as the international price of gas soared.
China is the world’s largest coal producer and extracted 384.6 million tonnes last year. Its previous record was 370.8 million tonnes set in November.
The Chinese leader reiterated official promises that the Communist Party would further open up the Chinese economy.
The ruling party has taken action over the past five years, including ending ownership restrictions in its auto industry, but business groups say foreign banks, tech and other firms still face to restrictions that limit access to the most promising industries.
His comments came as data showed China’s export-driven economy rebounded in 2021 with its best growth in a decade.
China’s economy slowed in the fourth quarter with weaker consumption and a slowdown in real estate. The country’s economy grew 8.1% last year, its biggest expansion since 2011.
China’s central bank unexpectedly lowered lending rates on major loans for the first time since April 2020, leading some to forecast further easing to hedge against the growing risk of default by property developers.
In a further challenge to ruling parties’ efforts to increase national wealth and global influence, official population statistics show that the number of babies born in China continues to decline.
Some 10.6 million babies were born, down 12% from the 12 million recorded for 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.
The total population stood at 1.413 billion at the end of 2021, an increase of 480,000 from the previous year, the figures show.
Falling birth rates could undermine ruling parties’ plans to develop technology and self-sustaining economic growth based on consumer spending rather than exports and investment.
Declining population growth has prompted warnings. China, where economic output per person is below the global average, could face a demographic time bomb and have too few workers to support a growing number of elderly people.
