Indian Prime Minister Modi urges countries to embrace sustainable lifestyles through one land, one health vision – Eurasia Review





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his address at Davos Agenda 2022 to call on all countries to shift from a throwaway culture to more sustainable lifestyles. Modi pointed out that while India is home to 17% of the world’s population, it contributes only 5% of global emissions. It is essential that we move away from today’s take-make-use-throw away economy and towards a circular economy, he said. India, which co-launched the International Solar Alliance at COP26 to ensure universal access to affordable solar energy, now generates 40% of its energy from non-fossil sources. Modi stressed that the next phase of India’s growth will be green, clean, sustainable and reliable. The Prime Minister questioned the ability of global multilateral organizations to meet challenges that did not exist when they were created. He said reforming these institutions is the responsibility of every democratic country. In a clear call for greater global cooperation, he said: Today, more than ever, countries need to help each other, this is the only way to a better future. He offered India the vision of One Earth One Health as a way to respond to global challenges, from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change. India is an entrepreneurial powerhouse that has created 10,000 new start-ups in the past six months and more than 40 unicorns in 2021, Modi said, propelling the country into the world’s top three billion new start-ups. dollars. Its digital infrastructure is growing rapidly, with more than 4.4 billion transactions completed on its United Payments interface in the past month alone. Over the period 2020-2021, India attracted $82 billion in foreign direct investment, a new record. Modi said India is committed to becoming a trusted partner for global supply chains. In a bid to improve the ease of doing business, Modi outlined the steps his government is taking to minimize government intervention. It removed more than 25,000 tax compliances in the past year and deregulated most investment sectors except defence, aerospace and telecommunications. His government is investing $1.3 trillion in connectivity-related infrastructure as part of its national GatiShakti master plan, which includes connecting more than 6,000 villages with fiber optics. The plans aim, he said, to give new impetus to seamless connectivity for the movement of goods, people and services. India is also investing $26 billion to boost manufacturing and resilient supply chains. The Prime Minister also spoke of the importance of collective and synchronized action to tackle global challenges. He stressed that new technologies were an important area for countries to act together. Another example is cryptocurrency. Given the type of technology with which it is associated, the decisions taken by a single country will be insufficient to meet its challenges. Modi said India enters 2022 imbued with self-confidence. Its economic growth is expected to reach 8.5%. It has already administered 1.6 billion COVID-19 vaccines. And, he added: Our multilingual and multicultural environment is a great strength. [that] teaches us not only to think of ourselves in times of crisis, but to work in the best interests of the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurasiareview.com/17012022-indias-pm-modi-urges-countries-to-embrace-sustainable-lifestyles-through-vision-of-one-earth-one-health/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos