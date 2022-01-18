Trump kids’ refusal to pay bills comes back to haunt them in probe: report





According to a report by The Daily Beast, the Trump Organization and, by extension, Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump may have created another legal headache for themselves due to their history of not paying their bills.

As reported by Jose Pagliery of the Beast, Washington DC, District Attorney Karl Racine incorporates a dispute between the family business and a DC hotel over an unpaid bill of $49,358 into his investigation into the misuse of inauguration fund dating from 2017.

At the center of the dispute was the Trump Org’s refusal to pay for the block of rooms they had booked at the Loews Madison Hotel after 13 people failed to show up, which then led to the dispatch of the invoice to a collection agency.

According to Pagliery, this financial dispute has put Trump and his family back in the crosshairs of an ongoing investigation into how Trump’s children used the presidential nominating committee to throw their own lavish parties.

Giving credence to the charges is Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who helps coordinate the inaugural festivities and is now working with investigators.

According to Winston Wolkoff, “They were their friends. This should never have been sent to the PIC. just doesn’t seem legit.”

While the bill was ultimately “paid by the Presidential Inaugural Committee under the direction of Rick Gates”, the investigation uncovered a series of communications that show Don Jr’s aides knew about the money fight.

“In typical aggressive collection agency fashion, Campbell Hightower & Adams in Arizona began bombarding the business with phone calls and emails in June 2017, picking up where the Loews Madison Hotel left off. was arrested,” the report said. “A collector, identified only as ‘Sherie,’ took notes when she repeatedly communicated with Don Jr.’s executive assistant, Kara Hanley,” leading Hanley to deny the company had what anything to do with the bill.

That, in turn, led another aide to Don Jr. to enter the conversation, with the report noting, “A few weeks later, Sherie informed the Trump Organization that she had just discovered that another executive aide of Don Jr., Lindsey Santoro, had originally requested the rooms and added Beach as the primary contact for the deal, and this information seemed to further cement that the company was indeed involved.

According to the report, this raised red flags.

“The District of Columbia AG hopes this evidence proves that the Trump Organization should continue to be part of the lawsuit, which is seeking to seize money it deems was misused and divert it to another otherwise, the civil investigation would only continue against the PIC (which is no longer active) and the Trump International Hotel Washington (which is sold anyway),” the Beast reports, adding, “ When approached by The Daily Beast, the AG’s office highlighted the arguments he made in court.The Trump Organization’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment. collection agency did not return calls on Friday.

Notably, none of these documents described another level of Trump Organization involvement: how the company’s CFO, Allen Weisselberg, surprisingly assumed responsibility for auditing the nonprofit PIC’s finances. lucrative. Last summer, DC investigators wanted to question him under oath, but he was later charged with tax evasion in New York.”

