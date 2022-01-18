Xi Jinping calls for global unity in the fight against Covid-19





Chinese President Xi Jinping called on countries to “ditch their Cold War mentality” and work together to defeat Covid-19, warning that the confrontation could have “catastrophic consequences”. In an address via video link to the World Economic Forum, he said: “Countries are not riding separately in some 190 small boats, but rather are all in one giant ship on which our common destiny rests. Small boats may not survive. to a storm, but a giant ship is strong enough to brave a storm.” He continued, “We must abandon the Cold War mentality and seek peaceful coexistence and win-win outcomes. Our world today is far from tranquil; rhetoric that stirs up hatred and prejudice abounds. . Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledge, our new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics presented by our award-winning team. “History has proven time and time again that confrontation does not solve problems; it only leads to catastrophic consequences.” Without naming a country, Xi said: “Acts of determinedly building ‘exclusive yards with high walls’ or ‘parallel systems’, enthusiastically building small exclusive circles or blocs that polarize the world… will seriously undermine international efforts to address common challenges.” Other speakers at the five-day conference – which for the second consecutive year is being held online – include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, US climate envoy John Kerry and White House’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci. In his 20-minute address, Xi warned that while the global economy emerges from the depths, it still faces “numerous constraints”, including the disruption of global supply chains, the continued rise in commodity prices and energy supply constraints. The story continues “The global low inflation environment has changed significantly, and inflation risks driven by multiple factors are surfacing,” he said. Chinese trade strong in 2021, but signs of economic slowdown in December But he said China’s economy was one of the few bright spots, growing around 8% last year while maintaining relatively low inflation. He also discussed China’s climate change commitments, saying the country would take “strong and steady action” and follow a phased approach to phase out traditional energy sources such as fossil fuels. The country has pledged to peak emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060. “Carbon peaking and carbon neutrality cannot be achieved overnight… China will pursue a gradual and orderly reduction in traditional energy while finding new reliable energy substitutes. “This approach, which combines phasing out the old and introducing the new, will ensure stable economic and social development.” China has stuck to a strict zero-Covid policy and its borders remain largely closed to foreigners, but it has remained the world’s largest manufacturing base throughout the pandemic. Omicron’s variant jumps to a new city in southern China after a family walk In his speech, Xi also reiterated China’s commitments to provide vaccines to developing countries. “China has already sent more than two billion doses of vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations,” he said. “Yet China will provide another billion doses to African countries, including 600 million doses as a donation, and will also donate 150 million doses to Asean. [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] countries.” This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice on China and Asia for over a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

