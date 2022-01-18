Amit Shah to lead UP race as Narendra Modi tightens his grip

The Union home secretary is handling the selection of candidates and the sharing of seats with allies, and is expected to visit the state and address a series of rallies from the end of the month.

Shah was BJP chairman and chief strategist in the last assembly polls in the politically crucial state in 2017, when the BJP won more than 300 of the assembly’s 403 seats. However, the BJP suffered a humiliating defeat in Bengal last summer under his leadership of the campaign.

Shahs being put in charge in Uttar Pradesh again means senior leadership hinting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wants to take full control of poll management and not allow Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to make the decisions, sources said.

Three ministers and several MPs from crucial OBC communities recently left the BJP and joined its main challenger, the Samajwadi party, after accusing Adityanath of not cooperating with them and discriminating against the backward classes and Dalits. This alarmed the BJP leadership.

Modi has a huge stake in this Uttar Pradesh election, not only because he is an MP for the state (Varanasi), but also because this Assembly contest is widely seen as a dress rehearsal for the elections. General of 2024.

Amit Shah regained control as when he was BJP chairman. He held late-night strategy sessions at the party office, a BJP politician said.

Shah is handling candidate selection and seat sharing with allies, and is expected to travel to Uttar Pradesh and address a series of rallies from the end of the month, sources said.

The growing influence of the Shah meant a consequent reduction in the influence of Adityanath, who had tried to position himself as a possible political successor to Modis. Senior management has already denied Adityanath his wish to contest from Ayodhya.

Party insiders said the effort would now project Modi as the BJP mascot for Uttar Pradesh polls. The underlying message is that if the party retains power in Uttar Pradesh, the credit should go to Modi-Shah and not Yogi, a BJP elder said.

On Monday, Adityanath and BJP Chairman Swatantra Dev were in Delhi to receive instructions from the central leadership. The chief minister and other BJP leaders have been spending a lot of time in Delhi since last week.

Party leaders said the central leadership had until last month been confident of an easy victory in Uttar Pradesh. But recent developments (the exodus of OBC leaders) have alarmed central leaders. They don’t want to take any risks, a BJP leader said.

Sources said Adityanath had assured senior management that he would comfortably retain the state.

Although Shah enjoys a reputation within the BJP as an election-winning machine, the party has lost key elections with him at the helm. These include Delhi and Bihar in 2015, and Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh a year before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.