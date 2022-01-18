Inspired by obscurantism: Are Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Imran Khan ideological brothers? – The Friday Times

About a century ago, the father of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kamal Ataturk, transformed the country into a modern secular nation by separating religion from state. Turkey has been transformed into a modern nation-state after being the sick man of Europe. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his ruling party have once again brought back the role of religion in state affairs and Turkey is now firmly in the grip of political Islam being placed at the center of its political life. It now serves as a justification for all kinds of policies.

So, for example, according to the Turkish president, Islam does not allow him to raise interest rates, and as a result, the Turkish lira has collapsed to its lowest position in history. Turkey has a dangerously high inflation rate, but according to him, as a Muslim, I will continue to do what our religion tells us.

Last year, Ali Erba, the head of the public organization Diyanet, or Directorate of Religious Affairs, delivered the first sermon at Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia after the Byzantine-era monument was converted into a mosque, from its former status as a museum. He did this while holding a sword, saying it was the tradition of preachers in mosques taken by conquest. The church was captured by Ottoman forces in 1453.

And so, visibly, Erodgan managed to rejoin state and religion again. Erdoan is a figure similar to Ertugrul in his own words and he is fully convinced of his own great wisdom. He was bitterly critical of Turkish businessmen who questioned his faith-based economic policy. After a council of ministers ended to discuss the disastrous fall of the lira, he accused them of plotting to overthrow the government and assured that their hopes would be in vain. The 20th century secular firewall, established by Atatürk and guarded by his successors, which separated religion and government, as well as religion and education, has completely collapsed.

Erdoan is just one example of where a fundamentalist ideology gives the driving seat to emotion and the back seat to reason. Whatever the rulers regard as religious injunctions becomes the driving force in all affairs of state while reason and all principles of democracy are put on the back burner and all forms of criticism and dissent are classed as anti-religious and worthy of severe discipline. .

Pakistan today is ruled by the PTI, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose ideological affinity with Erdoan is notable. All state policies are now formulated on the principles of religious injunctions. Foreign policy, economic policies and even education policy are adapted based on what the government sees as the requirements of religion. The rupee is plummeting, the stock market is down and inflation is high, but the government is concerned about increased religious content in the recently launched Single National Curriculum (SNC). It is hard to resist the idea that this new government initiative is likely to produce an army of ignorant and bigoted religious fanatics who will behave exactly like the Islamic vigilantes of Sialkot and the raging fires of religious extremism will be even more violent. . stoked and fed by new recruits and unconditional obscurantists.

The rupee may recover one day and the economy may improve. But this mad rush to impose a very particular interpretation of religion on all walks of life will certainly undermine the very roots of the nation.

The single national curriculum itself is completely driven by religious ideology and overloaded with religious injunctions. It is the brainchild of Imran Khan and has the ability to transform our ordinary schools into what will effectively be seminaries. The existing curriculum in the country leaves a lot to be desired, but this new adventure of the PTI scheme will make rote learning much more widespread than it is today. Students will be required to accumulate large amounts of religious material and only one textbook is specified for each subject. A student memorizing selected parts of this book will likely be rewarded. In today’s academic world, our students perform at a disastrous level far below that of students in India and Bangladesh and are nowhere in sight at the International Science and Mathematics Olympiads, in most competitions at international level, they obtain very poor results. Our students from foreign examination systems like Cambridge O/A levels or the IB system are clearly better equipped for the contemporary education system by global standards. Pakistan is significantly behind its neighbors in science and technology. We are desperately short of highly qualified scientists, engineers and technicians. Last year, our software exports were just US$2 billion, which stands in stark contrast to India, where the figure was US$148 billion. Imran Khan showed real pleasure at the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and has great admiration for Erdoan of Turkey. He praised the Taliban for breaking the shackles of slavery and offered full amnesty to the Pakistani Taliban. He is a big fan of the Madrasah education system and has given huge grants to some Madrasahs in Pakistan. It is feared that based on the policies implemented by the PTI government, our schools will soon replicate the type of education of the Taliban when the One National Curriculum is fully implemented. According to an official notification, co-education in schools in Punjab will be abolished to suit the religious ideology of the ruling regime.

Generally speaking, it appears indeed that Erdoan and Imran Khan appear as soul brothers both: bowing before the forces of obscurantism and religious fanaticism. Pakistan, in particular, cannot afford such adventures.

Imran Khan’s capitulation to the TLP and his patronage of the Taliban is an open secret. Pakistan can only overcome its problems if there is a firm will to be ruthlessly effective in eradicating the threat of religious fanaticism. When a country is in the vicious grip of religious fanatics determined to impose their religious agenda for political gain, the chances of improvement are almost nil.