Jokowi: The Spirit of Pancasila helps reduce Covid-19 cases in Indonesia





Bandung: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that Pancasila helped reduce the number of COVID-19. Transmission has decreased due to mutual community cooperation in dealing with the pandemic. This was conveyed by Jokowi in a public lecture at Parahyangan Catholic University (Unpar), Bandung City, West Java. According to Jokowi, the drop in the number of COVID-19 in the country is due to the mutual cooperation of the Pancasila-based community. He said that by mid-2021, the daily number of additional cases would reach 56,000 cases. Meanwhile, it has now fallen to around 100 to 200 cases per day. “Why can we drastically reduce it from 56,000 to 100, because we have gotong royong, our Pancasila from there,” Joko Widodo said at the Auditorium of the Arntz-Geise Unpar Learning Center, Bandung City, on Monday January 17, 2022.







According to him, during the pandemic, various elements of society help each other. Wealthy people from the village up to the RW level are always willing to lend space for isolation rooms for other residents. “Those who have, want to give basic necessities to those who need them, and I see that the establishment of Pancasila exists,” said the head of state. Read: Jokowi: Vaccination in Indonesia is the fourth highest in the world According to Jokowi, the spirit of Pancasila is also seen in the vaccination rate which reached 70% in 30 provinces where 297 million people received the vaccine. He stressed that reaching this number is not an easy thing. “Injecting 297 million times, in 17 thousand islands, 500 regencies and cities, 34 provinces, is not an easy thing, some have to take a boat,” said the former governor of DKI Jakarta. Jokowi also appreciated the performance of the community, volunteers, TNI and Polri who kept the pandemic down until vaccinations. “I really appreciate the Indonesian National Police for their full support with vaccination, and we are the fourth vaccination in the world,” he said. In addition to giving a public lecture, the President also inaugurated the new building of the Arntz-Geise learning center. After the inauguration, the President continued his visit to Pasar Simple, Bandung City. (CORN)

