MP Stalin calls for PM Modi to intervene as Center rejects Tamil Nadu’s Republic Day chalkboard





Ahead of Republic Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressing his “deep disappointment” at the state being denied the opportunity to participate in the celebrations to be held on January 26 in New Delhi. In the letter, Stalin pointed out that the Ministry of Defense had proposed the theme for the paintings for the Republic Day parade as “India at 75-the struggle for freedom”. Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolution at 75′ and accordingly Tamil Nadu had submitted sketches choosing ‘Tamil Nadu in the Fight for Freedom’ depicting the renowned freedom fighters of the state as VO Chindambaranar, Subramania Bharathi, Rani Velu Nachiyar, Marudhupandiyar brothers. State representatives appeared three times before the committee of experts for the selection of Tebaleux. “It is given to me to understand that Tamil Nadu was not called for the fourth round of meeting and he was informed that the state was left out in the shortlist,” CM Stalin told PMModi . He added: “This is a matter of grave concern to the State of Tamil Nadu and its people and I request your urgent intervention to ensure that the Tamil Nadu painting is included which will feature the freedom fighters of Tamil Nadu at the 2022 Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.” In my letter to Honorable Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi, I have requested his urgent intervention to arrange for the inclusion of the Tamil Nadu painting as it is a matter of grave concern to the State of Tamil Nadu and its people. pic.twitter.com/0byXlYStCc MK Stalin (@mkstalin) January 17, 2022 Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a letter, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the central government’s decision to exclude the state’s proposed array for the Republic Day parade. January 26. Republic Day celebrations altered amid COVID spike Amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defense and other relevant ministries held a meeting where they amended the celebrations of the Day of the Republic. An official familiar with the development said, “All guests attending the parade at Rajpath on Republic Day must strictly adhere to the COVID-19 advisory which includes temperature screening, sanitizer, mask and social distancing.” He added, “Entrance to the Republic Day-2022 celebrations will be strictly by invitation card. All those who do not have a valid invitation card are invited to watch the program live at home. Children under the age of 15 are not permitted to be part of the celebrations at Rajpath, and no standing spectators would be permitted. A contingent of five Central Asian nations who will be the main guests of the 2022 Republic Day celebrations, have arrived in New Delhi to take part in the event. Image: Twitter

