Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock and Equity Market News | Financial news

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO

















Traders should follow the stop-loss towards 18,100 levels for all long positions with an upside towards 18,400 levels, says Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities.

Trade Setup for Tuesday: 15 Things to Know Before the Bell Opens


New trends

A couple from Tamil Nadu who met on Instagram to organize a wedding reception in the metaverse



Last namePriceChange% changes
Sbi514.005.651.11
ntpc136.601.250.92
Nhpc31.450.250.8
Indiabulls Hsg222.550.850.38

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these youngsters will score the most runs this ipl?

Which of these youngsters will score the most runs this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting