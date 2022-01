PM Modi calls for funds to build a green and clean India

New Delhi: Telling global investors that “now is the best time to invest in India,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for a common “synchronized” international approach to tackling challenges such as cryptocurrency, while highlighting the India’s strengths and all the steps its government had taken to improve the ‘ease of doing business’. Delivering the special “State of the World” address virtually at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mr. Modi also advocated for reforms in multilateral organizations so that they can face the challenges of the present and the future. ‘to come up. Mr Modi warned that the “throwaway culture and consumerism” had compounded the climate challenge and pushed for a transition from a “take-make-use-throw away” economy to a “circular economy”. Expressing concern over global supply chain disruptions, inflation and climate change, Mr Modi told investors how India was supplying medicines and vaccines to the world under the “One Earth One Health”. In this context, he called for a “Pro Planet People” (P3) approach. “As a strong democracy, India has given a bouquet of hope to the world,” he said, adding that this bouquet encompassed Indian technology and the talent of its people. Hailing India as the “pharmacy of the world” and the world’s third-largest pharmaceutical producer, Mr Modi reminded investors how India is sending a “record number of software engineers” into the workforce world, adding that more than 50 lakh software developers were working in India. Pointing out that the number of start-ups in India was only a few hundred in 2014, the Prime Minister said it had grown to over 60,000 start-ups now. He also talked about the productivity-related incentives worth $26 billion across 14 sectors of the economy offered by his government to reward entrepreneurship and new technologies for innovation. Mr Modi also said his government had boosted the ease of doing business, simplified corporate tax rates, minimized government interference and reduced the number of required compliances by 25,000 last year. Mr Modi also spoke of India’s “high growth” trajectory with “welfare and welfare” as its components and promised it would be “green, clean and reliable”. India, he said, was fighting another wave of Covid-19 with complete vigilance and caution, maintaining economic growth, and claimed the nation was brimming with confidence to administer over 160 million doses of vaccines to its population. Today, he said, India “makes policies and takes decisions regarding the present as well as the goals for the next 25 years”. During this period, he added, India has “set targets for high growth, saturation of well-being and well-being”. Furthermore, he said, India is focusing on reforms in the right direction and global economic experts have praised India’s decisions. “We will meet all the expectations that the whole world has of us,” Modi added. …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/180122/pm-modi-pitches-for-funds-to-build-green-clean-india.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos