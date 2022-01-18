Politics
Boris Johnson faces recruitment dilemma amid Downing Street chaos | Boris Johnson
After a slew of close followers followed Dominic Cummings out the door in November 2020, Boris Johnson faced the difficult task of appointing a new chief of staff and communications director.
He opted to promote his well-connected publicist, Jack Doyle, and hire an outsider, Dan Rosenfield. Sarah Sands, former editor of the Evening Standard and Radio 4s Today program and Peter Dominiczak, former political editor of the Daily Telegraph, are said to have turned down the jobs.
Now, with Rosenfield and Doyle reportedly set to leave, Johnson faces the dilemma of persuading former loyalists to return or a seasoned professional to take a risk on his currently chaotic reign in Downing Street.
Both jobs would normally be coveted by ambitious professionals, but Whitehall sources say there is significant reluctance to take on the roles, not least because any new jobholders would be likely to have their own lockdown business under scrutiny immediate.
Tory MPs are calling for Johnson to appoint a party man or woman with a deep understanding of Tories and campaign experience. In other words, they are waiting for someone with a deep understanding of right-wing politics who can push the party in that direction.
The other tricky case involves the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson. An experienced public relations professional herself who ran communications for the Conservative campaign headquarters, she has very specific ideas about how the operation should be run and has clashed with former communications director Lee Cain , who rejected the role of chief of staff and resigned.
There are also other options for ambitious conservative activists and communicators. Boris will be gone soon, observed a senior Tory figure. All the big guns who want to work in No. 10 will reach their horse at Rishis’ team.
Who could join?
Sir Edward Lister
A former chief of staff and one of Johnson’s loyalist veterans. Johnson has reportedly asked Lister to return to No.10 on several occasions since leaving in January last year. Lister himself has been caught up in multiple conflict of interest stories and would most likely need convincing to return.
David Canzini
A former Tory campaign leader who now works alongside election guru Sir Lynton Crosby, Canzini is the name on the lips of many Tory MPs, although he believes he sees it as a poisoned gift. Canzi is not Einstein but he is practical; he works hard; it includes the Conservative Party, said a former minister. He was on the Boris campaign, so he has confidence.
Meg Powell Chandler
A senior member of No 10 staff with communications experiences the stock of which is high in Downing Street, Powell-Chandler is one of the musketeers of Michael Gove loyalists inside No 10 in senior roles, the others being Henry Cook and Henry Newman, under the Deputy Chief of Staff, Simone Finn. All four are also close to Carrie Johnson. Anyone could be promoted to one of the best jobs.
Paul Stephenson
Stephenson was one of the key figures in Vote Leave, and securing him for No. 10 would be a coup for Johnson. A former political adviser, Stephenson co-founded the consultancy Hanbury Strategy and is reportedly tempted to leave for a volatile Downing Street.
Lynn Davidson
The former Whitehall editor of the Suns was a special adviser to Penny Mordaunt at the MoD, then joined the private sector, returning to direct Alok Sharmas’ communications for Cop26. Whitehall sources say she impressed in the role.
Jess Glover
Director-general of the Cabinet Office, Glover is approached by the Sunday Times to replace Reynolds.
Others considered for promotion: Oliver Dowdens spad, Lucy Noakes, Press Secretary No 10 Sophie True.
